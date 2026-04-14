The intersection of presidential health and personal conviction has taken a peculiar turn as reports surface regarding Donald Trump's unorthodox medical theories. The US president has allegedly shared views on the benefits of carbonated beverages that stand in stark contrast to conventional nutritional science.

Dr Oz has revealed that President Donald Trump told him diet soda 'kills grass' and that Fanta orange is 'fresh squeezed' and 'kills cancer cells,' recounting the exchanges during an appearance on 'Triggered with Don Jr.' The remarks, which drew laughter from both men on the podcast, have since spread widely online and drawn mockery from social media users questioning why a credentialled physician did not challenge the claims.

Why Trump Believes Diet Soda and Fanta Are Medical Miracles

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During a recent interview between Donald Trump Jr and Dr Oz, the celebrity physician recounted private conversations regarding the elder Trump's dietary habits. Oz noted that the president argued 'diet soda is good for him because it kills grass,' a statement that reportedly left observers stunned. This belief extends to other sugary beverages, including a specific preference for orange-flavoured soft drinks.

Dr Oz recounted the time they were on Air Force One, when he walked to the president, who had an orange soft drink on his desk. Trump Jr said it was Fanta, which the former confirmed, but explained that he initially didn't want to mention the brand name.

'He's got Fanta on the desk, and I say, are you kidding me?' Dr Oz shared. 'So he starts to sheepishly grin, he goes, you know, this stuff's good for me, it kills cancer cells. And then he tells me, it's fresh squeezed, so how bad could it be for you?'

The two laughed over the topic. Trump Jr also seemed to defend his dad, saying, 'Maybe he's on to something.'

Dr. Oz: Trump argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells inside the body. pic.twitter.com/akz7JnWrHi — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 14, 2026

Social Media Critics Mock Claims of 'Freshly Squeezed' Soda

The release of the interview footage triggered an immediate wave of ridicule across social media platforms. Users expressed a mix of disbelief and frustration, questioning the seriousness of the national discourse.

One critic noted that every day with Trump feels like 'discussing the president of the 6th grade student council.'

Commenters were particularly harsh toward Dr Oz for failing to challenge the medically inaccurate statements during the segment. One observer remarked that the doctor 'goes right along with everything that tRump says/does,' suggesting a lack of professional integrity.

Others voiced concerns that America is 'not a serious country' if such claims are allowed to pass without scrutiny.'

Trump's phrase about Fanta being 'fresh squeezed' became a focal point for mockery, as users highlighted the absurdity of describing a mass-produced soft drink in those terms. Some posts suggested that the medical board should 're-examine' the licenses of any professionals who validate these theories.

The reaction reflects a deep-seated public anxiety regarding the spread of misinformation at the highest levels of government.

I like how they laugh. Like, that's not at all an absolutely moronic thing to say and not at all concerning that this is the president of the United fkn States were talking about. Ffs. — No_Widgets (@NWidgets55215) April 14, 2026

"Oh hohoho the President of the United States yuks around in meetings and eats candy ans fully believes soda is great for him ... the GOAT!"



Every day with Trump feels like we're discussing the president of the 6th grade student council.



We're not a serious country. — juju (@julest10003) April 14, 2026

It’s fresh squeezed !

And Oz, the POS, goes right along with everything that tRump says/does — Weho2 (@Weho23) April 14, 2026

Is he a real doctor, or is he a doctor like Dr. Pepper is a doctor? — Clint Dorsey (@ClintDorse41434) April 14, 2026

Lol.. we're living in the dumbest fucking times with the dumbest people in charge. It's crazy, man! — NWKTrojan (@SCraider1983) April 14, 2026

Fuck...I lost braincells watching these two twatwaffles. — Cecile (@Cecile78825837) April 14, 2026

I think the medical board should re-examine his license, he’s obviously a fucking idiot — DONALD DRAPER (@GarlandRus75171) April 14, 2026

We're laughing that the POTUS is a fucking moron? We're fucking doomed. — Savage Collector (@calcreateschaos) April 14, 2026

Trump Sparks Mental Health Concerns

Beyond the mockery of his dietary claims, Trump's recent public outbursts have led to renewed questions regarding his mental fitness. Observers have noted instances where the president lashed out at Pope Leo and issued what many considered an 'unhinged' threat to Iran. Trump's behaviour has intensified concerns about his cognitive state.

The discourse surrounding his mental stability has moved from partisan banter to serious discussions regarding the 25th Amendment. Months ago, his demeanour during a high-stakes meeting also reignited dementia concerns. Trump's critics claimed his behaviour is evidence of an accelerating instability.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Trump continues to project an image of vigour and defiance. He also maintains that he remains sharp and bright. His supporters frequently dismiss these concerns as politically motivated attacks designed to undermine his leadership. However, the combination of medical misinformation and historical confusion ensures that the debate over his mental health remains a central issue.