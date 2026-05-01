Olivia Wilde's appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival in late April has ignited a fresh storm over Hollywood weight loss, after US broadcaster Megyn Kelly used her show to describe the actress as 'skeletal', speculate she was on Ozempic, and say she looked 'truly unwell.'

The news came after Olivia Wilde, 42, walked the red carpet on 24 April for the premiere of The Invite, a film she both stars in and directs, where clips from a TikTok interview circulated widely and prompted online comments that she looked 'unrecognisable' and 'sick.' Those remarks, already intrusive enough, have now been amplified by Kelly, 55, who devoted a segment of The Megyn Kelly Show to Wilde's body and alleged use of the diabetes drug turned celebrity slimming aid.

None of the health claims made about Wilde have been confirmed, and she has not publicly disclosed using Ozempic or any other weight-loss medication. In the absence of any such statement, the current speculation remains just that and should be treated with caution.

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Megyn Kelly's 'Corpse' Jibe At Olivia Wilde

Discussing a viral video of the Don't Worry Darling star from the San Francisco event, Kelly told listeners on her 30 April broadcast that she had personally watched the footage before deciding Wilde looked alarmingly thin.

'People are saying, 'Oh, it's the camera angle?' There's a video. I watched the video. She looks skeletal. She looks like she should go into the hospital right now,' Kelly said, claiming Wilde's eyes appeared to be 'sticking out the way they do on a true anorexic.'

She went further, insisting Wilde's face looked like 'just skin and bones and absolutely no fat, which you do need for beauty. She looks truly unwell.'

At that point, Kelly shifted from criticism of a single appearance to a broader, and more speculative, judgment. She told her audience that Wilde 'certainly looked' as if she was on Ozempic, even while conceding that what followed was only 'my opinion.'

Ozempic, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been widely adopted off-label in the US entertainment world as a rapid weight-loss aid, turning it into a cultural shorthand for Hollywood thinness. That reality may explain why Kelly reached for it so quickly, but it does not supply evidence in Wilde's case.

Ozempic Claims And A Familiar Hollywood Script For Olivia Wilde

Kelly used Olivia Wilde to draw a sharper line between what she sees as acceptable and disturbing celebrity weight loss. 'There appear to be some people in Hollywood who can take Ozempic and look good, like, I'm assuming, all of the Kardashians,' she said, before adding that there were 'these people who probably had an eating disorder anyway... and for whom this drug has allowed them to take it to a place that is truly sick.'

Again, she stressed, 'This is just my opinion.'

It is a strikingly casual way to talk about possible eating disorders and prescription drugs on air, especially given that Wilde has not suggested she has either. There is no medical assessment in the public record, no comment from Wilde or her representatives, and no confirmation she has ever taken Ozempic. All that currently exists is a viral clip and the layering of assumptions on top of it.

Even so, Kelly's words have resonated with a particular corner of social media, where the actress's recent red carpet look has been pored over frame by frame.

Beneath the TikTok interview that first sent the San Francisco footage viral, one user wrote: 'WHO IS THAT?! She looks sick.' Another demanded, 'Omgggggg EAT SOMETHING this is horrendous!!!!' A third simply concluded: 'Dude all of Hollywood is made up of Ozempic skeletons 💀.'

Olivia Wilde Stays Silent As Fans Weigh In

For now, Olivia Wilde has chosen not to answer any of it directly. There has been no statement addressing Kelly's remarks, no acknowledgement of the Ozempic rumours and no attempt to explain any recent weight change, if there has been one.

Instead, the actress has quietly posted a very different version of herself to Instagram. On 30 April, just hours before Kelly's show aired, Wilde shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the press tour for The Invite. In one, she is mid-laugh with co-star Greta Lee on the red carpet, dressed in a white T-shirt with her hair twisted into a relaxed half-up, half-down bun. In another, she poses against a city skyline, looking more like a working director grabbing a quick snapshot than the 'corpse' sketched by her critics.

Kelly herself is hardly a neutral observer in this arena. She has recently targeted other high-profile women over weight loss, including Oprah Winfrey, saying she could 'not recognise' the talk show host after her transformation and asking, 'Is she going for hot at 72?'

In Wilde's case, nothing beyond appearances has been made public. Until that changes, the claims about her health and alleged Ozempic use remain speculative, loaded guesses wrapped in concern rather than established fact.