Candace Owens publicly questioned Donald Trump's sexuality on Friday, 10 April, using her podcast to ask the sitting president 'Are you gay?' in a furious response to his latest Truth Social attack on her. The question came after Trump published a lengthy post on Thursday, 9 April in which he lashed out at Owens alongside fellow conservative media figures Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones, accusing all four of having 'one thing in common, Low IQs.'

Owens, 36, had been planning to take her self-titled show on pause for the week. That plan evaporated once the post went live. Less than 24 hours later, she uploaded a fresh 52-minute episode to YouTube, devoting it almost entirely to dismantling Trump's comments point by point and, in the process, steering the clash into far more personal territory than most intra-right feuds usually reach.

A Feud Reignited

For context, Owens has been one of the more outspoken purveyors of the claim that Brigitte Macron was 'once a man' — an allegation that has circulated for years on fringe websites and which the French first lady has challenged through legal action. Trump seized on that in his Truth Social post, branding her ''Crazy' Candace Owens' and siding conspicuously with Macron, now 72, in her ongoing lawsuit against Owens.

Read more Trump Furious Post Slams Critics as 'Low IQ' — Claims US Is the 'Hottest' Country in the World Trump Furious Post Slams Critics as 'Low IQ' — Claims US Is the 'Hottest' Country in the World

Donald Trump, Brigitte Macron and a Very Personal Insult

In his post, Donald Trump did not limit himself to legal questions or media criticism. He veered into appearance-based taunts, writing that 'Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it's not even close!' The line was vintage Trump, but coming from a man Owens had once treated as a political lodestar, it cut deeper than an ordinary celebrity spat.

Owens used that comparison as the springboard for her counter-attack. Addressing Trump directly on her show, she said: 'Why are you so obsessed with Brigitte? You think you command people, straight men, to suddenly think Brigitte is hot... Are you gay? Why are you so obsessed? Why are you calling me about Brigitte from the White House?'

There is no substantiated basis for the suggestion, and Owens provided none — the remark was rhetorical provocation, not allegation.

Her riff did not stop there. In a darker twist, she added: 'Did you sleep with him when he was a man?' — a line that yokes together the unproven claim about Macron's past and Trump's history of friendships with powerful men, some of them disgraced.

Donald Trump, Epstein and Accusations of 'Protecting' Abusers

Owens then broadened her criticism of Donald Trump beyond the Macron conspiracy theory and into territory that has dogged him for years. She accused the former president of 'protecting people who harm children,' explicitly invoking the name of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in custody in 2019.

The connection she was drawing was rhetorical rather than evidential. Trump has in the past acknowledged knowing Epstein socially, as did many high-profile figures, but he has denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes. Owens folded that long-running controversy together with Macron's personal life, pointing to the fact that Brigitte Macron is 24 years older than her husband Emmanuel and first met him when he was a student and she was a teacher at his school.

French media and public records have long noted that aspect of the Macrons' relationship. Owens weaponised it, implying hypocrisy in Trump's decision to champion the French first lady's defamation case against her while brushing off questions about his own past associations. Again, she did not provide new documentation to support the charge that he is 'protecting' abusers, and those accusations remain just accusations.

The White House did not feature directly in Trump's Truth Social post, but Owens suggested that his interest in the Brigitte Macron story dated back to his time in office. 'Why are you calling me about Brigitte from the White House?' she asked, portraying him as fixated on Macron's appearance and the rumours surrounding her.

Neither Trump nor his representatives had publicly responded to Owens's latest remarks as of Saturday evening. Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit against Owens remains ongoing. No hearing date has been publicly announced.