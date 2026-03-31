US President Donald Trump reignited the Italygate conspiracy theory on 31 March 2026, alleging Italian military satellites hacked US voting machines in the 2020 election to rig results against him in favour of Joe Biden, even as he insists he places no stock in the allegations.

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Italygate first emerged in late 2020 among far-right circles and QAnon adherents. The theory claimed that Leonardo, an Italian defence contractor, beamed fraudulent votes into American machines from the US embassy in Rome. Fact-checkers including PBS dismissed it as groundless, with no credible investigation ever supporting the claim.

Trump's latest Truth Social post drags the tale back into the spotlight. He paints China as the puppet-master, the CIA as willing accomplices, and the FBI as the cleanup crew ensuring Biden's installation as a marionette leader.These are bold claims, but no evidence has emerged to support them. The narrative echoes long-standing assertions by Trump that the 2020 vote was stolen, particularly in Georgia, despite courts and recounts rejecting every challenge.

Unpacking the Italygate Conspiracy Theory's Origins

Italygate was not originally Trump's invention. In December 2020, his chief of staff Mark Meadows sent a letter to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, urging the Justice Department to pursue the claim. Rosen's team dismissed it as 'pure insanity' and discarded it without further action. That might have ended the matter, but conspiracies have a long shelf life.

By February 2026, Trump had doubled down in an NBC News interview with Tom Llamas. When pressed on why he amplified election claims he purportedly dismissed, Trump insisted he was not pushing them, merely 'retruthing' the posts.

The explanation did little to convince observers familiar with his tactics. The comments coincided with fresh FBI seizures of ballots in Georgia, which Trump hailed as vindication. 'This is only the beginning,' he warned, hinting at future prosecutions. Experts across the spectrum dismissed the claims, citing exhaustive audits that found no evidence of wrongdoing.

What irritates observers is the inconsistency. Trump does not limit himself to 2020, instead dragging in 2016 and accusing Barack Obama of allegedly manipulating intelligence with foreign assistance to undermine him. Yet Obama was in the Oval Office that year, making the claim implausible. Courts at every level, from swing states to the Supreme Court of the United States, have repeatedly dismissed these allegations. Still, Trump's base embraces the narrative, seeing shadows where no evidence exists.

Why Trump Resurfaces the Italygate Conspiracy Theory Now

Trump's revival appears timed to provoke maximum attention. With his hold on the presidency stronger post-reelection, resurrecting old claims raises questions. Critics suggest it serves as fodder for loyalists sceptical of Joe Biden's legitimacy or as a distraction from policy challenges.

Whatever the motive, it highlights his persistent election denialism. He has long insisted the 2020 vote was 'rigged,' particularly in Georgia, where slim margins determined the outcome. Recent FBI actions there are cast by Trump as vindication, ignoring that standard probes often uncover routine irregularities.

Scepticism is warranted. No evidence has emerged in five years to support Italygate. The theory depends on claims from anonymous 'insiders' and manipulated timelines, dismissed by investigators.

PBS and other fact-checkers analysed the satellite allegations, finding no technical proof, logs, or credible whistleblowers. Mark Meadows's letter was met with ridicule by the Justice Department, according to leaked memos. Trump's insistence that he does not believe the claims rings hollow when he continues to highlight them, a tactic of strategic ambiguity that keeps the story alive without committing fully.

The human cost remains significant. Officials in battleground states have faced death threats linked to these claims. Rudy Giuliani's outbursts during Michigan hearings became fodder for mockery, but the damage to public trust endures. Trump's repeated warnings of forthcoming indictments carry no substance, echoing his stalled lawsuits. As one election lawyer, speaking off the record, described it, 'It's Groundhog Day again.'