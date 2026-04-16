The long-standing friction between Donald Trump and Barack Obama has reached a new level of digital hostility as the president returns to social media to settle old scores. Rather than a formal policy statement, the latest salvo arrived in the form of a pointed visual jab shared with millions of followers.

Trump took to Truth Social to share a meme that's obviously a shade against Obama. This interaction serves as a vivid reminder that the personal animosity between the 44th and 45th presidents remains as potent as ever.

Trump Revisits 2017 Inauguration With Petty Social Media Meme

Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to share a 'self-soothing' meme that many observers have described as a petty attempt to relitigate the past. The image captures a moment from the 2017 inauguration, showing Trump wearing a distinct smirk while standing near a somber-looking Barack Obama.

The meme has an overlay text that reads, 'When you see the guy who said, "You'll never be president at your inauguration."' It comes with a brief caption: 'Twice' with a US flag.

The post appears to mock Obama's previous public assertions that a Trump presidency was an impossibility. Digital analysts have interpreted the meme as a way for Trump to reassure his base of his political dominance over his predecessor.

By recirculating this specific footage, Trump is leaning into a narrative of ultimate vindication against the political establishment. This digital 'shading' comes at a time when both figures are increasingly active in shaping the national discourse ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Read more Barack Obama Sparks 2028 Rumors With 'Unfinished Business' Video Teaser Barack Obama Sparks 2028 Rumors With 'Unfinished Business' Video Teaser

Obama: 'Mr. Trump Will Not Be President'

The roots of this latest exchange date back to 2016, when Obama famously declared that he did not believe Trump would ever be president of the United States. Speaking at the ASEAN Summit in California, the former president argued that the presidency was a 'serious job' fundamentally at odds with Trump's background.

'I continue to believe that Mr Trump will not be president. And the reason is because I have a lot of faith in the American people,' Obama declared.

Obama went on to make a swipe at Trump by referencing his previous job, saying, the presidency is 'not hosting a talk show or a reality show, it's not promotion, it's not marketing, it's hard.' Trump is known for hosting the reality competition series 'The Apprentice,' which ran from 2004 to 2015.

Obama emphasised that the role required a level of sobriety and international cooperation that he felt Trump lacked. 'It's not a matter of pandering and doing whatever will get you in the news on a given day,' Obama added, a sentiment that clearly left a lasting impression on Trump.

🚨BREAKING- Karoline Leavitt:



“While publicly pretending to support a peaceful transfer of power, Barack Obama privately worked to sabotage President Trump.

pic.twitter.com/QJIEWDj6pz — Donald Trump Fan page🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@OvTones) April 15, 2026

A History Of Hostility From Racial Slurs To Coup Accusations

The relationship between the two men has been defined by extreme rhetoric and personal attacks that often stray far beyond political policy. Only months ago, Trump's platform was used to share a highly controversial and racist post depicting the Obamas as apes. While the White House later claimed that Trump did not post the image himself and attributed it to a staffer, the incident caused a massive international outcry and deepened the personal rift.

Beyond racial insults, Trump has frequently targeted Obama with serious legal and criminal allegations. He has previously called for Obama's arrest, accusing him of orchestrating a 'coup attempt' during the 2016 election transition period. This level of vitriol has transformed their rivalry into one of the most contentious relationships in modern American history.

As Trump continues to use Truth Social to self-soothe with memes and historical grievances, the divide between the two leaders appears permanent. Whether through accusations of treason or petty digital mockery, the 45th president remains fixated on the man who once doubted his path to the Oval Office.