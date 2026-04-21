Conservative commentator, Candace Owens, named 'Andrew Simpson' as Laura Loomer's secret husband in a viral X exchange on 19 April, dragging the right-wing activist's closely guarded fiancé into a public feud that has already pulled in children, faith, and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement's internal power struggle.

Will you keep pretending you’re married for as long as you’ve kept up this fake Jewess personna?



Will you create a burner account where you pretend to be Mrs. Andrew Simpson, the housewife to go along with it?



How many personalities do you have? @lauraloomer — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 20, 2026

The claim, posted without evidence, turned a weeks-long online spat into one of conservative media's most personal fights in years.

A turkey baster? Larry, I really think your dad should put you on one more psych5150 hold. You just seem like you’re on the edge again lately. Maybe once more before the nuptials.

How’s the wedding planning going w. Andrew Simpson, btw?

Does he know you’re not actually Jewish? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 18, 2026

Loomer neither confirmed nor denied the name, replying only that her life and her husband are 'great'. Her silence gave the claim legs.

Life is great. So is my husband. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yV4IzqlsTH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 18, 2026

How the 'Andrew Simpson' Name Went Viral

The moment came when an X user pressed Owens to investigate Loomer's husband, speculating he might be the son of a Trump donor. Owens responded with the name 'Andrew Simpson' and a jab at Loomer's religious identity, asking whether the man knew Loomer was 'not actually Jewish'. The post drew thousands of replies within hours.

Online users immediately began hunting for him. One surfaced a LinkedIn profile of an Andrew Simpson listed as a project manager at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, though no link to Loomer was established.

Laura Loomer married into the Holocaust Memorial Museum https://t.co/z0oK0nluin pic.twitter.com/1TVaQ35mf1 — Henri Fjord (@henri_fjord) April 18, 2026

A separate photo from the India Today Conclave in March reportedly captioned Loomer's companion as 'Andrew Jacob Simpson,' but neither Loomer nor her representatives have confirmed the identification.

Loomer's Vague Comeback

Loomer, 32, did not address the name directly. She posted only that her life and husband were 'great', offering no denial or confirmation of the Simpson name. That reply was her only direct comment on Owens' claim, though she continued posting aggressively about her on other fronts through the weekend.

Loomer confirmed her engagement in December 2025 after President Donald Trump accidentally broke the news during a White House Christmas address, calling her a 'very beautiful young woman' and asking when she would wed.

In July 2025, she said her fiancé does not work in politics but is 'politically informed' and that they met on a plane over a year earlier. She has refused to name him in any interview, telling the PBD Podcast in July 2025 she kept him out of the media to avoid him being 'targeted'.

A Feud Rooted in Family and Faith

The husband claim landed after days of escalating attacks. Loomer earlier called Owens an 'evil b****' and wrote that Owens's children had 'the worst destiny', suggesting they would need 'serious therapy' because of their mother.

You know who has the worst destiny?

Candace Owens’ children. @RealCandaceO



Imagine having that evil bitch as your mom.



Poor kids. They will probably need serious therapy to deal with the long term social ramifications of having Candace as a mother.



I wonder if she’s as… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 18, 2026

Owens answered with a misgendering jab, asking 'How many children have you fathered, Larry?' The post drew more than 45,000 likes and over 2 million views on X.

How many children have you fathered, Larry? https://t.co/Hb9fc9v96d — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 18, 2026

The exchange sits on top of older grievances. Owens called Trump's administration 'satanic' on 6 April, prompting Loomer to publicly side with the president.

This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed.

All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 5, 2026

On 14 April, Owens accused Turning Point USA and Erika Kirk of cancelling a Pinnacle High School event over weak turnout rather than threats, a claim event organisers and Vice President JD Vance disputed.

Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.

People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the… https://t.co/5MWC9SOZo5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 14, 2026

Loomer then resurfaced a 2022 Nashville property tax record showing Owens' husband, George Farmer, paid $18,801.61 (£13,900) via eCheck on a trust-held property, a receipt she has threaded legal questions around.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨



A 2022 Nashville, Tennessee property tax receipt I uncovered (see below) proves that George Farmer, Candace Owens’s @RealCandaceO husband, personally paid the full $18,801.61 tax bill on one of their multi-million Nashville homes via eCheck.



The owner of record… https://t.co/AuU2Deo2pt pic.twitter.com/kcKZynrWrD — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 19, 2026

Why the Identity Hunt Matters

The search traffic spike around 'Andrew Simpson' shows how personal the MAGA civil war has become while Trump's legislative agenda slows in the Senate.

Two of the movement's loudest female voices are now trading attacks on children, gender, and spouses rather than policy.

Until Loomer or her fiancé confirms a name, 'Andrew Simpson' remains a claim, not a fact.