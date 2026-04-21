Candace Owens Unmasks 'Andrew Simpson' as Laura Loomer's Secret Husband in Explosive X Feud Over Family and Faith
Loomer replied only that her life and husband are 'great' while online sleuths hunt for the mystery man
Conservative commentator, Candace Owens, named 'Andrew Simpson' as Laura Loomer's secret husband in a viral X exchange on 19 April, dragging the right-wing activist's closely guarded fiancé into a public feud that has already pulled in children, faith, and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement's internal power struggle.
The claim, posted without evidence, turned a weeks-long online spat into one of conservative media's most personal fights in years.
Loomer neither confirmed nor denied the name, replying only that her life and her husband are 'great'. Her silence gave the claim legs.
How the 'Andrew Simpson' Name Went Viral
The moment came when an X user pressed Owens to investigate Loomer's husband, speculating he might be the son of a Trump donor. Owens responded with the name 'Andrew Simpson' and a jab at Loomer's religious identity, asking whether the man knew Loomer was 'not actually Jewish'. The post drew thousands of replies within hours.
Online users immediately began hunting for him. One surfaced a LinkedIn profile of an Andrew Simpson listed as a project manager at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, though no link to Loomer was established.
A separate photo from the India Today Conclave in March reportedly captioned Loomer's companion as 'Andrew Jacob Simpson,' but neither Loomer nor her representatives have confirmed the identification.
Loomer's Vague Comeback
Loomer, 32, did not address the name directly. She posted only that her life and husband were 'great', offering no denial or confirmation of the Simpson name. That reply was her only direct comment on Owens' claim, though she continued posting aggressively about her on other fronts through the weekend.
Loomer confirmed her engagement in December 2025 after President Donald Trump accidentally broke the news during a White House Christmas address, calling her a 'very beautiful young woman' and asking when she would wed.
In July 2025, she said her fiancé does not work in politics but is 'politically informed' and that they met on a plane over a year earlier. She has refused to name him in any interview, telling the PBD Podcast in July 2025 she kept him out of the media to avoid him being 'targeted'.
A Feud Rooted in Family and Faith
The husband claim landed after days of escalating attacks. Loomer earlier called Owens an 'evil b****' and wrote that Owens's children had 'the worst destiny', suggesting they would need 'serious therapy' because of their mother.
Owens answered with a misgendering jab, asking 'How many children have you fathered, Larry?' The post drew more than 45,000 likes and over 2 million views on X.
The exchange sits on top of older grievances. Owens called Trump's administration 'satanic' on 6 April, prompting Loomer to publicly side with the president.
On 14 April, Owens accused Turning Point USA and Erika Kirk of cancelling a Pinnacle High School event over weak turnout rather than threats, a claim event organisers and Vice President JD Vance disputed.
Loomer then resurfaced a 2022 Nashville property tax record showing Owens' husband, George Farmer, paid $18,801.61 (£13,900) via eCheck on a trust-held property, a receipt she has threaded legal questions around.
Why the Identity Hunt Matters
The search traffic spike around 'Andrew Simpson' shows how personal the MAGA civil war has become while Trump's legislative agenda slows in the Senate.
Two of the movement's loudest female voices are now trading attacks on children, gender, and spouses rather than policy.
Until Loomer or her fiancé confirms a name, 'Andrew Simpson' remains a claim, not a fact.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- Recommended For You