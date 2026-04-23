Republicans in the US Senate have forced through the first step of a high-stakes plan to pour tens of billions into immigration enforcement, cutting Democrats out of the process. The move, approved in the early hours, lays bare a strategy that is as much about political control as it is about border policy.

A Narrow Vote Past 3 A.M.

Shortly after 3.30am, senators voted 50 to 48 to adopt a budget blueprint that would unlock roughly £70 billion in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol through to the end of Donald Trump's presidency. The margins told their own story. Only two Republicans, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, broke ranks.

What stands out is not just the scale of the funding but the method. Republicans are using the budget reconciliation process, a procedural route that allows them to bypass a Democratic filibuster. It is a blunt instrument, designed for moments when compromise has already collapsed. That reality was not disguised.

'Our Democratic colleagues have refused to provide funding for the Border Patrol and ICE,' Senate Budget Chair Lindsey Graham said before the overnight session. 'This needs to be done.'

For Democrats, the refusal is tied to demands for tighter oversight and operational limits on enforcement agencies. Without those concessions, they have held the line. The Republican response has been to go it alone.

'The vast majority of Republicans stuck together to do something Democrats are refusing to do: Fully fund the Border Patrol and ICE for three and a half years through the Trump presidency,' Graham wrote on X. 'As Senate Budget Committee Chairman, I am very proud of my colleagues.'

'Adopting the budget resolution will allow the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees to write a reconciliation bill that spends $70 billion so we can continue to enforce immigration laws and have the most secure border in modern history.'

'Democrats' refusal to fund ICE and Border Patrol at a time of growing threats to our nation is one of the most irresponsible decisions I've witnessed since I've been in the Senate. The bottom line is that Republicans in Congress are going to work with President Trump to get the job done by June 1.'

The vast majority of Republicans stuck together to do something Democrats are refusing to do: Fully fund the Border Patrol and ICE for three and a half years through the Trump presidency. As Senate Budget Committee Chairman, I am very proud of my colleagues.



Adopting the budget… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 23, 2026

Overnight Votes Reveal Competing Priorities

The session itself stretched into a marathon of amendments, the kind that leaves little room for theatrics but plenty of political messaging. Democrats used the process to force votes on everyday cost pressures, from school meals to childcare funding and healthcare costs.

Each proposal was knocked back by Republicans, who kept the resolution tightly focused on immigration enforcement. Expanding the bill would risk delaying it, and time is not on their side.

Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii did not soften her criticism. 'Republicans could easily do this, but they'd rather spend our tax dollars on lawless immigration enforcement and illegal wars,' she said after pushing an amendment on school meals. 'Budgets are about priorities.'

For Republicans, the priority is enforcement and border security. For Democrats, it is the broader cost of living picture. The overnight votes made clear that neither side is prepared to concede ground.

There were, however, small signs of crossover. Several Republicans backed Democratic amendments on prescription drug costs and healthcare protections. Senators Susan Collins, Dan Sullivan and Josh Hawley joined those efforts, while Collins and Sullivan also supported measures on food aid and school meals. These moments were exceptions rather than a shift in direction.

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House Republicans Face A Strategic Dilemma

The plan now moves to the House of Representatives, where agreement is far from guaranteed. Some Republicans want to expand the scope of the bill to include additional policy priorities before the year ends. That instinct could complicate what Senate leaders are trying to keep simple.

Jodey Arrington, the House Budget Chair, acknowledged the tension. 'If they feel like there's only one chance, they're going to want more,' he said, reflecting a view held by parts of his party. The risk is obvious. Any changes would send the resolution back to the Senate, reopening debate and eating into valuable legislative time.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is trying to avoid exactly that. He has pushed for a narrow approach, calculating that it offers the clearest path to getting a final bill to Trump before the 1 June deadline the president has set.

Speaking to reporters in the early hours, Thune admitted the uncertainty. House Speaker Mike Johnson has not guaranteed support for the current version. 'It doesn't seem like this should be that heavy of a lift,' Thune said. 'But nothing is easy these days.'

Trump's Influence And The Push For Unity

Hovering over the process is Trump himself. The former president has made clear he expects Republicans to hold the line. In a post on Truth Social, he praised Graham and Thune and urged party unity, framing the funding as essential to national safety.

'Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Senator Lindsey Graham, have taken a critical first step to passing another Reconciliation Bill to fund our Great Border Patrol and ICE Agents,' he wrote.

'The Radical Left Democrats, and their so-called "Leader," Cryin' Chuck Schumer, one of the most incompetent Senators in American History, will try to offer "Amendments" during this process to divide Republicans.'

An attempt by Senator John Kennedy to attach elements of an elections bill to the package failed, rejected by both Democrats and several Republicans. The proposal raised concerns not just about scope but about whether it would comply with the strict budget rules governing reconciliation.

If both chambers adopt the budget resolution, congressional committees will begin drafting the detailed legislation needed to release the funding. Republicans are pressing ahead with a strategy that prioritises speed and party unity over bipartisan negotiation. Democrats, locked out of the process, are using every available vote to highlight what they argue are misplaced priorities.