A new national poll finds that 55% of US adults now support impeaching Donald Trump, placing public sentiment against the president in territory last seen during the height of Richard Nixon's Watergate crisis.

The Strength In Numbers/Verasight survey, conducted between 10 and 14 April 2026 and published by data journalist G. Elliott Morris on 22 April, polled 1,514 US adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points. Thirty-seven per cent of respondents opposed impeachment, while 8% were unsure.

The results come as more than 85 House members have now backed either impeachment or the invocation of the 25th Amendment, and as senior Republican supporters outside Congress have publicly broken with the president over his conduct during the Iran war.

What the Verasight Poll Found, Demographic Group by Demographic Group

The topline figure, 55% in favour, carries a meaningful intensity dimension that the raw number alone does not convey. According to Morris's analysis of the full crosstabs, 45% of all US adults say they strongly support impeachment. By comparison, only 30% say they strongly oppose it. That 15-point intensity gap suggests the Americans who want Trump removed are not only more numerous than those who do not, but more committed.

The poll found that all but three major demographic groups support impeachment. Seniors oppose it by a margin of 47% to 51%. Republicans oppose it, as expected. Trump's own 2024 voters oppose it overall, though with a striking caveat: 21% of the people who voted for Trump less than two years ago say the House should now vote to impeach him. That figure amounts to roughly one in five of the voters who returned him to office.

The latest poll shows that 55% of Americans want to see Trump impeached and removed from office including 21% of Trump voters which equates to over 16 million out of the 77 million people that voted to re-elect him president less than eighteen months ago.



These are stunning… https://t.co/2VR55uFmCz — David Pyne 🇺🇸 (@AmericaFirstCon) April 23, 2026

Independents, who are often the decisive bloc in American electoral politics, back impeachment at 50% to 28%, a 22-point margin in favour. Non-voters, a group that may have leaned marginally toward Trump over Kamala Harris in 2024, support impeachment at 53% to 25%.

The poll's demographic breakdown indicates that younger age cohorts broadly support impeachment, while seniors represent the only age group opposing it. The poll's published text does not provide specific percentage crosstabs for under-35 or under-45 voters, and those figures are not reproduced here.

How April 2026 Compares to Nixon in 1974 and Trump's Own Prior Impeachment Numbers

The historical context surrounding the 55% figure is significant. In the days before Richard Nixon resigned the presidency on 9 August 1974, Gallup recorded 58% of Americans wanting him removed from office. The April 2026 reading puts Trump just three percentage points below that ceiling, in what Morris describes as 'Nixon resignation territory.'

The comparison is not perfectly symmetrical: the Strength In Numbers poll asked whether the House should vote to impeach, a lower procedural bar than the 'impeach and remove' framing Gallup used in 1974. Morris acknowledges this distinction in his analysis.

The more immediate comparison is to Trump's own prior readings. After the 6 January 2021 Capitol attack, ABC News and The Washington Post found 56% wanted Trump impeached and removed. The Pew Research Centre recorded 54% and Gallup 52% in the same post-January 6 period. During the 2019 Ukraine impeachment inquiry, Fox News had removal support at 51% and Gallup at 52%. Bill Clinton's peak removal number, in January 1999, reached only 33%.

What separates the April 2026 figure from prior readings is where that support now comes from. During the Ukraine inquiry and even after January 6, Republican voters were almost entirely opposed.

Today, with Trump's Truth Social posts about Iran's 'whole civilisation' dying and his demand that Iran's leaders 'open the Strait or you'll be living in hell,' a non-trivial slice of his own coalition has shifted. Morris notes in his analysis that the political environment heading into the 2026 midterms is 'about as favourable a backdrop for a wave election as either party has seen since 2018 or 2010.'

H.Res.1155, the Congressional Push, and Why Impeachment Is Still a Long Road

On 6 April 2026, Connecticut Representative John Larson formally submitted House Resolution 1155, a resolution to impeach Donald Trump on 13 separate counts of high crimes and misdemeanours. The resolution was referred to the House Judiciary Committee. In his official press release, Larson cited Trump's circumvention of congressional war powers, the militarisation of domestic law enforcement, unlawful detentions, and the president's Truth Social threats against Iran's civilian infrastructure.

The charges in H.Res.1155 are broad. They include accusations that Trump committed 'murder, war crimes, and piracy' through the naval blockade targeting Venezuelan oil tankers, launched dozens of strikes against alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Eastern Pacific without congressional authorisation, and attempted to deny birthright citizenship in violation of the 14th Amendment. Connecticut Public Radio reported that Larson also called on Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment, citing Trump's deteriorating public conduct.

Read more Trump's Approval Falls to Historic 32% Low, Latest American Research Group Findings Reveal a Steep Decline in POTUS' Score Trump's Approval Falls to Historic 32% Low, Latest American Research Group Findings Reveal a Steep Decline in POTUS' Score

Practically speaking, the resolution faces a wall. Impeachment requires 218 votes in the House. The Republican majority has shown no appetite to bring it forward, and the White House has already dismissed the Larson resolution as 'pathetic.' Morris is direct on this point in his analysis: 'A Republican House will not impeach a Republican president.' Even if a Democratic majority were to emerge from the 2026 midterms and carry impeachment through the House, the Senate would still need to muster a two-thirds supermajority to convict and remove, a threshold that has never been reached in American history.

Larson is not the only Democrat to have introduced impeachment articles against Trump in this term, but he is the most prominent, given his seniority on the House Ways and Means Committee. The press release on his official House website notes that he 'will continue to help build a clear and undeniable record of Donald Trump's corruption, high crimes, and violations of the Constitution, so that when the moment comes, whether in this Congress or the next, we are prepared to act decisively.'

A president whose own voters now want him impeached at a rate of one in five is governing on borrowed political time, and the midterms are seven months away.