A viral claim that US President Donald Trump attempted to use US nuclear codes during a White House meeting has prompted scrutiny of how nuclear launch decisions are made and what checks exist on presidential authority.

The claim originated from comments by former CIA officer Larry Johnson during an April 2026 podcast interview, in which he described an alleged confrontation involving US nuclear authority. It has not been independently verified, and a White House spokesperson told Newsweek the claim was false.

No official sources have confirmed that nuclear launch procedures were discussed during recent Iran-related meetings, and lawmakers have expressed scepticism about the account.

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Details of the Unverified Claim

Johnson alleged that a meeting on the Iran crisis became confrontational, with a senior military official resisting a presidential directive involving nuclear weapons.

However, Newsweek reported that there is no corroborating evidence. Footage referenced in the podcast does not establish context, and officials have not confirmed that any such exchange took place.

Larry Johnson - a retired CIA analyst - claimed Trump tried to access nuclear codes but was stopped by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. https://t.co/SWe0chTcYo — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 21, 2026

The central assertion, that a military leader could refuse a nuclear order, conflicts with established US protocol.

Who Has Authority Over Nuclear Weapons

Under current US policy, the president has sole authority to authorise the use of nuclear weapons.

According to the Congressional Research Service, this authority stems from the president's constitutional role as commander-in-chief. Military advisers may provide input, but their approval is not required.

If a decision is made, the order is transmitted through the nuclear command system using secure communications. The president authenticates the order using personal identification codes, often referred to as the 'biscuit', and communicates it via the 'nuclear football'.

Military personnel are required to carry out lawful orders, and there is no formal mechanism for a senior officer to veto a decision.

Role of Military Advisers

Senior military officials, including the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, act in an advisory capacity.

They may raise legal or strategic concerns and ensure the president is fully informed before a decision is taken. However, they are not part of the chain of command for authorising or cancelling a nuclear launch.

While the military is obligated to refuse unlawful orders, established procedures are designed to ensure that valid presidential instructions are executed.

Debate Over Oversight

Legislation such as the Nuclear First-Strike Security Act would require additional certification before a nuclear strike could be carried out in certain situations. Other measures aim to restrict first use without congressional approval.

Supporters argue these proposals would introduce additional safeguards. Opponents maintain that the existing system allows for rapid decision-making in crisis situations.

🇺🇸BREAKING: During an emergency White House meeting, President Trump reportedly attempted to access the nuclear codes but was blocked by General Dan Caine, according to former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.

pic.twitter.com/5aqKarHlCU — Defence Journal (@Defence_Journl) April 21, 2026

Nuclear codes are carried at all times with the President in a locked case.



The National Milirary command center verifies the code if the case is accessed by the President.



Trump needs no permission to access the code card.



It's a five-step process. DOD is the 3rd step.



Larry… pic.twitter.com/xp10pGwYj7 — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) April 21, 2026

Current Policy and Wider Context

The United States does not operate under a 'no first use' policy, meaning a president can authorise a nuclear strike without a prior nuclear attack.

The expiration of the New START treaty in 2026 has removed formal limits on US and Russian nuclear arsenals, increasing focus on nuclear policy more broadly.

While the claim involving President Trump remains unverified, the framework governing nuclear weapons in the United States remains unchanged, with launch authority resting with the president.