If you are looking forward to getting your hands on Donald Trump's new mobile phone, you might want to lower your expectations a bit. Recent updates to the legal documents show that paying for the upcoming device really only buys you a spot in a digital waiting line.

The newest terms and conditions were updated on 6 April 2026, and they lay out some pretty strict rules for anyone hoping to buy one. When you read the fine print, you will see that your initial payment just gives you a chance to buy the phone later on, assuming the company actually decides to make it.

Why Initial Preorder Payments Provide No Production Guarantees

The very first part of this new document gets straight to the point about what your payment actually means. Trump Mobile makes it crystal clear that handing over your cash is not a finished purchase, and it definitely does not create a binding legal contract.

They want buyers to know that paying upfront does not reserve a specific phone just for you. The company points out that your deposit is simply a conditional opportunity to buy the device if Trump Mobile eventually chooses to sell it, which keeps all the power firmly in their hands.

Read more iPhone Fold Battery Might Top iPhone 17 Pro Max—But Usage Fatigue Looms iPhone Fold Battery Might Top iPhone 17 Pro Max—But Usage Fatigue Looms

On top of that, the paperwork confirms there is absolutely no guarantee this phone will ever see the light of day. While your spot in line is usually based on the exact date you made your deposit, the company can still change the order of that line whenever they want.

They also hold onto the right to cancel your pre-order entirely if they suspect you are planning to resell the phone for a profit. These deposits are intended exclusively for end-user customers and cannot be placed for bulk purchasing purposes.

Why Price, Plans And Features Are Still Up In The Air

Supporters looking to secure a financial price point will find no such guarantees within the current legal framework. The deposit does not lock in promotional offers, monthly service plans, shipping costs, or final retail pricing.

Consumers will only discover the definitive costs at official release, at which point they can accept or reject the final terms. Any prior advertising materials, product renderings, or feature descriptions are strictly informational and do not represent binding warranties.

Technical capabilities of the hardware also remain subject to alterations before any final retail release occurs. Device compatibility, physical performance, and network functionalities are not guaranteed and may vary materially based on future carrier certification.

The manufacturer explicitly disclaims all representations regarding operation on any specific carrier network or support for particular technology. Images and prototype demonstrations shown to the general public may not accurately reflect the final production units.

Trump phones 😂😂



Gullible idiots pic.twitter.com/o7tyrfdjcU — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) May 6, 2026

What Customers Must Know About Potential Cancellations And Complete Refunds

If this ambitious project ends up running into delays, you do have a few clear ways to get your money back. However, Trump Mobile takes no blame if they cannot release the phone due to things out of their control, like parts shortages or hold-ups with regulators.

If you decide you no longer want the phone before making your final purchase, you can just reach out to customer service to request a full refund. Also, if the company scraps the project entirely, they promise to automatically send back the exact amount you paid.

The terms are very clear that your deposit will not earn any interest while they hold it, and it does not carry any independent cash value. The company's responsibility maxes out at your original deposit amount, meaning you give up any right to sue them for lost opportunities or demand they actually build the phone.

Finally, everything involving these initial payments falls under the laws of the State of Florida. If any legal fights do pop up over these pre-order terms, they have to be handled exclusively in Florida's state or federal courts.