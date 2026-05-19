After months of delays and preorders dating back to last year, the Trump Organization's Trump Mobile smartphone has finally started shipping in the United States, but the $499 launch has been overshadowed by ridicule over an American flag design that appears to show only 11 stripes.

The error capped a messy rollout. The gold coloured 'T1' handset, co-branded with Donald Trump's media empire, was originally due for release in August last year, then pushed to October and delayed again until this week. According to NBC News, the phone comes with Truth Social preloaded and is being marketed directly at Trump's political base as an 'America First' alternative to mainstream tech brands.

Patriotic Branding Meets A Basic Error

On paper, Trump Mobile is meant to reflect the former president's favourite themes. NBC News says the T1 is being sold at a 'promotional price' of $499, tied to a $47.45 monthly service plan. Customers wanting early access were asked to place a refundable $100 deposit and join a waiting list. Trump Mobile chief executive Pat O'Brien told USA Today that preordered phones would start shipping this week, with remaining orders to follow over the coming weeks.

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026

The problem emerged before many customers had even opened a box. Images of the device circulating online show a stylised American flag on the rear casing, but viewers quickly noticed that the design features only 11 red and white stripes instead of 13, the number that has represented the original US colonies for more than two centuries.

For a brand built around patriotic messaging, the reaction was predictable. The Daily Beast, which first highlighted the mistake, described it as a basic civics blunder on a product wrapped in stars and stripes branding. Trump Mobile has not offered a detailed explanation, so it remains unclear whether the flag was an oversight, a deliberate stylisation or the result of copying an existing template.

The American flag on the Trump Mobile phone has 11 stripes instead of 13 lol pic.twitter.com/s9rpxYa8cL — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) May 15, 2026

Either way, the symbolism is awkward. The company has been keen to present the T1 as 'designed with American values in mind' and 'shaped by American innovation', backed by 'American teams' in design and quality control. Putting an inaccurate national emblem at the centre of that pitch has given critics an easy target.

'Made In USA' Claims Under Pressure

The flag is not the only issue drawing scrutiny. Trump Mobile initially suggested the handset would be 'Made in the USA', a claim that fits neatly with Trump's long criticism of overseas manufacturing. In more recent marketing, that language has been softened.

Rather than promising a fully domestic product, the company now leans on broader phrases about US values and US based teams. O'Brien told USA Today the phones are being 'assembled' in the United States and would rely mostly on components produced domestically.

TRUMP MOBILE PHONES HAVE FINALLY ARRIVED 📱🇺🇸😳



President Trump’s sons, Eric and Don Jr., launched Trump Mobile last year with a $47.45/month phone plan and a gold-colored “Trump T1” smartphone.



Now, nine months after the promised launch date, the $499 phone is officially… pic.twitter.com/47McSssEPF — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) May 19, 2026

Technology analysts quoted by NBC News are doubtful. They say the T1 appears strikingly similar to the HTC U24 Pro, a smartphone made in Taiwan. The Verge went further, saying the Trump branded handset is 'likely based' on that model.

CNN added another layer, noting that the gold coloured device closely resembles a Chinese made smartphone sold at Walmart for $127.99. None of the outlets has published teardown data or supply chain documents, so those conclusions are based on visual comparisons rather than internal schematics. Even so, the suggestion that a premium, 'America First' phone may be a rebadged Asian handset is an awkward one for the brand.

Trump Mobile says the distinction between 'made', 'assembled' and 'designed' matters less than the fact that the product is rooted in the United States. For buyers drawn mainly to the symbolism, that may be enough. For tech enthusiasts, reused shells and familiar chipsets are likely to stand out immediately.

Read more Trump Mobile Arrives After 9-Month Delay and Is No Longer 'Made in the USA' Trump Mobile Arrives After 9-Month Delay and Is No Longer 'Made in the USA'

Behind the marketing is a very personal business play. Trump Mobile was co founded by Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, and Eric features prominently on the company website. In a statement carried by The Daily Beast, he framed the venture as an extension of his father's political movement.

'Trump Mobile is going to change the game. We're building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it's what our customers want and deserve,' he said.

The phone's most heavily promoted software feature underlines that strategy. According to NBC News, the T1 comes with Truth Social already installed, giving Trump's social media platform a built in place on every device sold.

For loyalists, that may be enough, a Trump branded handset, a gold casing, direct access to his social feed and a way of signalling support outside Silicon Valley's ecosystem. For critics, the 11 stripe flag, the softened sourcing language and the similarity to cheaper foreign phones reinforce a familiar criticism: that the Trump brand leans heavily on patriotism while relying on global supply chains it publicly condemns.

None of the reporting so far says how many T1 units have been ordered, how strong the hardware is in day to day use or how long support will last. Until independent reviewers test retail devices and Trump Mobile gives a fuller account of its sourcing, much of the story remains branding rather than hard evidence.