Donald Trump allegedly asked King Charles if he was 'drunk' during the state dinner at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, according to a professional lipreader who analysed footage from the banquet.

The dinner was the centrepiece of the King's US tour, his second major overseas trip since ascending the throne. The White House staged the full ceremonial display, with Charles delivering a carefully pitched speech about the 'indispensable alliance' between Britain and the United States and the need to renew it at what he called a 'critical time.' On camera, the evening projected warmth, polish and mutual praise.

In his address, the King reminded guests that the so-called special relationship has not always felt especially secure. He referred to the late 1950s, when Queen Elizabeth II visited the United States during tensions over a Middle East crisis, and said her role had been to 'put the "special" back into our relationship.' Nearly 70 years later, he suggested, such a rupture was now hard to imagine.

Charles also described the UK US bond as a 'cornerstone of prosperity and security for both British and American citizens,' pointing to shared sacrifice, trade and innovation across the Atlantic. It was formal, disciplined diplomacy. The alleged exchange with Trump, if accurately interpreted, belonged to a very different register.

Lipreader's Version Of The Exchange

According to lipreader Nicola Hickling, the mood shifted when the two men prepared to raise their glasses. She claimed the King appeared to look over and ask the president: 'Where's your drink?'

Trump, who Hickling said was smiling, then allegedly replied: 'Great job,' in reference to Charles's speech, before gesturing towards his own glass and adding: 'It's not moved.'

It was what Hickling says came next that drew the headlines. As the exchange continued, Trump allegedly asked the King: 'Are you drunk?'

There is no audio on the publicly available clip and no official transcript of the aside. The claim rests entirely on Hickling's interpretation and cannot be independently verified.

In her reading, the King responded in good humour. Charles appeared to say: 'Absolutely. The state visit, your hospitality has been truly outstanding. You did wonderfully today.'

It is an unusual blend of teasing and diplomatic flattery, which may explain why the alleged moment has attracted so much attention. It reads as half private joke, half public performance.

Trump is also said to have thanked the King after the exchange and placed a hand on his shoulder. Hickling told The Sun that the gesture suggested familiarity and an attempt to project warmth in front of the room.

King Charles, Donald Trump And The Art Of Public Banter

Hickling's broader reading is that the exchange revealed a more relaxed side to the evening. While the speeches and toasts remained firmly on script, this brief aside appeared, in her view, to drift into looser and more playful territory.

'This moment is notably more relaxed and informal,' she said. In her interpretation, Charles seemed 'playful, using humour to soften the interaction, while Trump leans into the praise and keeps the tone light.'

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House for a state dinner in the East Room.



The formal dinner is part of the king and queen’s four-day state visit. https://t.co/SLUQR4uoNV pic.twitter.com/aC4FsnHMST — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2026

In his speech, Charles spoke soberly about Britain and the United States standing together 'through the best and worst of times' and framed the visit as a chance to renew bonds of history and friendship rather than simply indulge in ceremony.

If Hickling's account is right, the aside offered a second version of the same evening, one less scripted and more theatrical. A question about whether the monarch had been drinking too much is hardly conventional diplomatic language. Yet that may be precisely why the moment has travelled so quickly.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the White House has commented on the lipreading claims. There has been no official denial, but there has also been no confirmation that Trump asked the King if he was drunk.

Without clear audio, the exchange is likely to remain disputed. What survives for now are two competing versions of the dinner: the official one, in which Charles celebrated an 'indispensable alliance,' and the unofficial one, filtered through a lipreader's account, in which Trump tested the edges of royal banter with a single pointed line.