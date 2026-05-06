A year after it was announced with fanfare at Trump Tower, the so-called 'Trump Gold Phone' is still not in customers' hands. The device, promoted by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, promised a gold-coloured smartphone tied to a new wireless service.

But as delays stretch on, frustration is growing among early buyers. One supporter, in a widely shared video, warned others not to repeat his decision after spending heavily on pre-orders that have yet to materialise.

What Is the Trump Gold Phone?

The phone — officially called the T1 — was unveiled on 16 June 2025, at Trump Tower as part of a broader mobile venture linked to the Trump brand.

It was marketed as a $499 Android device with patriotic styling and bundled with a monthly $47.45 wireless plan. Customers were asked to pay a $100 deposit to secure a unit at what was described as a promotional price.

Early messaging suggested the phone would be 'made in America,' though that language was later removed from official materials and replaced with softer phrasing about being designed around American values.

Missed Release Dates, Changing Promises

Read more Gold Trump Phone Scam Victim Shares Warning to MAGA Community After Sinking Savings Into Brand That Never Arrived Gold Trump Phone Scam Victim Shares Warning to MAGA Community After Sinking Savings Into Brand That Never Arrived

At launch, the phone was expected to ship by late summer 2025. That timeline slipped repeatedly first to late 2025, then early 2026, before being replaced with vague language such as 'later this year.'

As of May 2026, there are no confirmed reports of customers receiving the device.

Product images and specifications have also shifted over time, with multiple redesigns appearing on the official website. Despite these updates, no firm release date has been provided, and the company has not responded to repeated media requests for clarification.

Trump Supporter Speaks Out in Viral Video

The delays came into sharper focus after a video began circulating online in May 2026. In it, a self-described Trump supporter said he had ordered several of the phones in mid-2025 and was still waiting.

Watch a MAGA supporter crash out over his "concept of a plan" gold Trump phone that's never going to be in the mail. Fucking priceless. pic.twitter.com/D3oRgympZm — Subi-doo 🐸 (@suzamaroo) May 5, 2026

Addressing the Trump family directly, he urged others not to follow his example, saying he had tied up a significant amount of money in the product without receiving anything in return.

The video spread quickly, with viewers pointing to it as an example of growing dissatisfaction among early buyers.

What the Fine Print Says About Deposits and Delivery

Recent updates to the company's terms have added to the confusion.

According to reports, the deposit required to pre-order the phone does not guarantee that a device will be produced or delivered. It also does not lock in the final price, which the company says could change before release.

While such disclaimers are not unusual in early-stage product launches, critics say the language stands out given the length of the delays and continued promotion of the device.

Is the Trump Phone Real?

There are signs that a physical device may exist. The T1 phone has reportedly received regulatory approvals, including certification needed to operate on US carrier networks.

However, that has not translated into a commercial release. Tech reporters who placed test orders have said they received little to no follow-up beyond confirmation emails and a growing narrative of possibility that this might be a tech scam is also driving customers to the edges.

The wireless service linked to the phone does appear to function for those who signed up, but the hardware itself remains unavailable.

For now, customers who placed deposits are left waiting. The company continues to accept new orders, and the phone remains listed for release at an unspecified date.

Without a confirmed shipping timeline, the gap between what was promised and what has been delivered continues to grow leaving some early supporters questioning whether the device will arrive at all.