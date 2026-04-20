Donald Trump's contradictory statements about Vice President JD Vance's travel plans and the Iran war have raised questions about coordination inside the White House. Trump was also reportedly removed from an Iran war briefing after an hours-long meltdown, according to a White House leak first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The developments come as an NBC News poll found Trump's approval rating has fallen to 37 per cent, the lowest of his second term.

Trump's Contradictory Claims on JD Vance

Read more Leavitt Left in the Dark as Trump Feeds Contradictory Iran Messages to CNN, Time and Axios Behind Closed Doors Leavitt Left in the Dark as Trump Feeds Contradictory Iran Messages to CNN, Time and Axios Behind Closed Doors

Earlier this week, Trump made conflicting statements about Vance's whereabouts and travel plans amid the ongoing Iran war negotiations, creating confusion among officials and reporters covering the story.

This past weekend, Trump told ABC News's Jon Karl that Vance would not be travelling to Pakistan for the second round of Iran peace talks, citing security concerns. 'It's solely a security issue,' Trump said. 'JD's fantastic.'

However, approximately 90 minutes later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Vance would, in fact, be travelling to Pakistan alongside envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The reversal left reporters and officials uncertain about the administration's position as recently as Sunday morning.

Trump Contradicts His Energy Secretary

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN's 'State of the Union' on Sunday that Americans might not see gas prices fall below $3 (£2.35) per gallon until 2027, even with a potential opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump publicly rejected Wright's assessment in a phone interview with The Hill, saying: 'No, I think he's wrong on that. Totally wrong,' claiming prices would fall as soon as the war ended.

Situation Room Removal

According to a White House leak reported by The Wall Street Journal, senior aides removed Trump from the Situation Room during a critical rescue operation for two downed American airmen, citing his disruptive behaviour during what officials described as an hours-long meltdown. Aides chose instead to brief him separately at key intervals, allowing national security and military leadership to manage the operation directly.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back against the reports, insisting Trump 'remained a steady leader our country needs.' The second airman was successfully rescued late on Saturday.

'Completely lost it': Trump removed from his own White House meeting after emotional breakdown — then insiders leak what really happened behind closed doors and it's worse than anyone thoughthttps://t.co/653P5JTxUk — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 20, 2026

Falling Approval Ratings

Trump's approval rating has fallen to 37 per cent, the lowest of his second term, according to an NBC News poll conducted by SurveyMonkey and published on 19 April 2026. The survey found 80 per cent of Gen Z voters believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with young Republicans contributing significantly to the decline.

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" It is clearest sign yet that the man running the country and managing an active war is operating under profound personal instability."



Yikes!!... 😳😬



Lunatic Trump is the guy with his finger on nuclear button, threatening to erase an entire civilization (Iran)

. pic.twitter.com/9WEsBXTuD8 — Country boy 🇨🇦 (@NS_CanadaStrong) April 20, 2026

The contradictory messaging has drawn concern from within Trump's own party. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina said after a House Armed Services Committee briefing that the gap between the administration's public statements and its actual military objectives was 'deeply concerning,' adding: 'The longer this war persists, the quicker it will lose support from Congress and the American populace.'

By allowing Trump to prevail and continue in his role as President the GOP has signed its own political death warrant... RIP...nah, go to hell...that said, even hell may reject anyone associated with the Trump administration — HUMPHRYS OKANE (@HumphrysOkane) April 20, 2026

Trump's recent mixed messages have highlighted growing chaos around the war as his administration attempts to negotiate a way out. On Truth Social, Trump dismissed criticism, accusing what he called the 'Anti-America Fake News Media' of rooting for Iran to win.

Trump has not clarified the contradictions in his statements about Vance's travel. The White House has not responded to questions about the Situation Room removal. A second round of Iran negotiations has not been scheduled following Iran's rejection of further talks.