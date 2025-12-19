The White House's new Presidential Walk of Fame plaques honouring President Donald Trump have ignited criticism, and critics slammed it as tacky, cheap and unfit for a president.

Unveiled in September, the hallway of presidential portraits drew new controversy on 17 December 2025 after bronze-style plaques were added with pointed and sometimes disputed commentary on Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the design, saying the plaques are 'eloquently written descriptions of each president and the legacy they left behind,' and noted that Trump himself drafted many.

Yet the response from critics has been immediate and scathing.

Partisan Plaques And Public Rebuke

The plaques have drawn criticism from commentators across the political spectrum.

The White House has installed descriptive plaques under the gold-framed portraits of every President featured on the “Presidential Walk of Fame” just outside the Oval Office, with every plaque, of course, in someway having to mention President Trump. pic.twitter.com/B80nFuVRke — OSINT report🚨 (@Tourosenta14746) December 17, 2025

The text beneath Former President Biden's portrait, in fact a framed image of an autopen rather than a traditional photograph, describes him as 'Sleepy Joe Biden ... by far the worst President in American history' and falsely asserts his 2020 election win was a result of 'the most corrupt election ever seen.'

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) described the plaques as 'disturbing' and inappropriate for the White House, saying elected leaders from both parties deserve respect.

@cnn The White House has installed new plaques along President Donald Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame," featuring descriptions that read like his Truth Social posts, including insults and random capitalization. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports from the White House. ♬ original sound - CNN

Barack Obama's plaque uses his full name 'Barack Hussein Obama' and labels him 'one of the most divisive political figures in American history', while Bill Clinton's includes a reference to his wife's 2016 defeat to Mr. Trump.

Several claims on the plaques, including those related to the 2020 election and major legislation, have been challenged as inaccurate.

Critics Say Design Falls Short Of Gravitas

Beyond the substance of the text, numerous critics have attacked the aesthetic and craftsmanship of the plaques themselves.

Conservative and liberal commentators alike have derided the visual presentation as 'tacky', comparing the gold trim and lettering to low-grade commemorative pieces rather than artful historical signage.

The Presidential Walk of Fame is a despicable example of trump’s vulgarity. I am SO embarrassed to say I’m an American with him in our WH. The only people who will find this a good thing are the ghouls in his cabinet & maybe middle school bullies. Everyone should be disgusted.🤬 pic.twitter.com/e1F5HS676M — Disappointed Donna (@dddonnnaaa) December 17, 2025

Many social media users echoed that same sentiment, describing the plaques as cheap or likening them to items sold in novelty shops. Others raised concerns that the design turns government space into a platform for personal messaging, prioritising style and branding over the dignity and tradition expected in the White House.

Some argue that such plaques should focus on verified achievements and historical context, rather than personal opinions or political rivalries

Rewriting History Or Redecoration?

The plaques form part of a larger White House refurbishment under Trump's second administration. This has included gilded interiors in the Oval Office and a controversial plan to construct a lavish new ballroom that would alter the historic East Wing. Critics have labelled the entire effort as reflective of Trump's personal aesthetic rather than governmental dignity.

Trump defenders argue that the plaques merely express an honest appraisal of presidential legacies, often overlooked in establishment narratives. However, critics maintain that official displays within the White House should be anchored in vetted scholarship rather than individual personalities or political rivalry.

As the debate over President Trump's plaques intensifies, what was meant as a homage to past leaders increasingly reads as a test of how history, legacy and presidential memoir are publicly enshrined.