President Donald Trump formally signed an executive order to speed up the reclassification of marijuana as a Schedule 3 drug on Thursday, 18 December.

The move labels marijuana, commonly known as weed, pot, or hash, as a less dangerous drug, yet it does not mean that it is already legal, and it is still not endorsed for recreational use.

What Trump's Executive Order Covers?

Based on the copy of the executive order, Trump wants to expedite the shift of marijuana from a Schedule I drug, a classification that includes highly addictive and dangerous drugs like heroin and LSD, to a Schedule III classification.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) defines Schedule I drugs as substances or chemicals without currently accepted medical use and with high potential for misuse and abuse.

Meanwhile, Schedule III drugs are chemicals or substances that have low to moderate potential for psychological and physical dependence. Some of the drugs that belong in this category include anabolic steroids, ketamine and testosterone.

The Impact of Rescheduling Marijuana's Classification

Trump explained his reason for signing the executive order to speed up the steps in loosening the federal restrictions on marijuana.

'This reclassification order will make it far easier to conduct marijuana-related medical research, allowing us to study benefits, potential dangers and future treatments,' Trump stated. 'It's going to have a tremendously positive impact.'

The president added that the reclassification would urge the federal government to consider marijuana as a possible legal source of medical treatment when administered carefully.

The move came after a thorough lobbying from the cannabis industry.

But while Schedule III drugs can be medically prescribed by doctors, that may not be the case for marijuana for now, because physicians can only prescribe medications approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

'Doctors are going to have a real struggle to figure out how to help their patients,' Sue Sisley, the head of Scottsdale Research Institute's marijuana and psychedelics studies, told CNN. 'But they're going to have a lot of patients approaching them now about it because of this new status.'

Still, the US Congress should pass legislation to allow cannabis businesses to utilise banks and other financial services to make it easier for the industry to conduct researches and other moves to make marijuana a viable therapeutic product and make a profit from it.

Challenges from the Critics

Not everyone is happy with Trump's executive order.

Speaking with KETV Omaha, Smart Approaches to Marijuana president Dr Kevin Sabet said that a public health disaster might happen if the drug rescheduling were finalised.

'It's a full betrayal of the President's promise to keep all Americans safe and healthy,' Sabet stated.

He added that the move will not legalise marijuana. Instead, it will send a strong message to the youth that marijuana is less harmful than what the public initially thought.

Also, Trump's fellow Republicans have some reservations about the executive order.

The group led by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Andy Harris, R-Md, sent a letter to the president to urge him to reconsider his decision.

'Reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug will send the wrong message to America's children, enable drug cartels, and make our roads more dangerous,' the letter obtained by Fox News stated.

Trump has yet to react to the letter that was supported by a significant number of the House GOP.