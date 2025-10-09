Audrey Nuna, the Korean-American musician behind the singing voice of Mira in KPop Demon Hunters, is emerging as one of the most distinctive figures in modern pop and R&B.

Known for her genre-blending sound and creative independence, Nuna's rise from suburban New Jersey to international stages reflects a steady and self-driven journey into music, style, and performance. But what do we know about the woman behind the voice, visuals and vision?

Early Life And Beginnings

Audrey Chu, known professionally as Audrey Nuna, was born on 2 April 1999 in New Jersey to Korean immigrant parents. Raised in Manalapan, she began performing at a young age, singing 'America the Beautiful' at the US Tennis Open when she was ten. By her teenage years, she was recording covers in her bathroom and uploading them to Instagram, reinterpreting songs by artists such as Drake and Childish Gambino.

Her online presence caught the attention of producer Anwar Sawyer, who was then signed to Roc Nation and would later become her manager. While studying at the Clive Davis Institute at New York University, she juggled coursework with late-night recording sessions in Brooklyn. Often travelling back to campus at dawn, she eventually chose to pause her studies to focus entirely on music.

In 2018, Nuna released her first independent singles, including '80 deg' and 'Honeypot', which introduced her experimental blend of pop, R&B, and trap. The following year, she signed with Sony's Arista Records, marking a turning point in her career.

Rise To Recognition

Nuna's label debut came with the singles 'Time' and 'Paper', followed by the collaboration 'Comic Sans' featuring Jack Harlow. However, it was her 2020 hit 'Damn Right' that marked her breakthrough, establishing her as a fresh voice in alternative R&B and rap. In 2021, she released her first ten-track project, A Liquid Breakfast, combining earlier singles with new material that showcased her signature sound and visual creativity.

The project led to performances at major festivals, including Lollapalooza and Head in the Clouds, bringing Nuna's music to global audiences. By 2023, she was the opening act on Ashnikko's Weedkiller tour, further cementing her reputation as one of the most promising names in contemporary music.

The Voice Of Mira In KPop Demon Hunters

Nuna expanded her creative footprint as the singing voice of Mira in Sony Pictures Animation's KPop Demon Hunters, a film about a K-pop girl group who secretly work as demon hunters. Nuna performed several songs for the film's soundtrack, including 'How It's Done', 'Takedown', and 'What It Sounds Like'.

The film's blend of action, music, and animation introduced Nuna's voice to new international audiences, many of whom first encountered her through Mira's performances. Her contribution added authenticity to the film's portrayal of K-pop culture and its sound, reflecting her background in both performance and production.

Fashion And Creative Vision

Beyond music, Nuna has developed a strong identity in fashion. Growing up around her father's clothing factory, she developed an early appreciation for design and fabric. Her personal style—described as 'futuristic grandparent elderly pre-professional skate wear'—has made her a notable figure in both fashion and music circles.

She often takes creative control of her own visual projects, including co-directing the music video for her single 'Space' from A Liquid Breakfast, which featured an ethereal visual style. In 2020, Nuna collaborated with genderless sustainable brand Bobblehaus to create a limited collection titled Nunahaus, featuring nylon track jackets, cargo trousers, and graphic tees.

Her involvement in fashion has continued to grow. She has attended Coach and Tommy Bogo runway shows and endorsed global brands such as Chanel Fine Jewellery, Burberry, and Tumi. In 2024, she partnered with the digital fashion platform Syky to launch Glamour as Armor, a virtual collection of metallic, futuristic designs that appeared on the cover art for her single 'Jokes on Me'.

Global Success And Touring

In October 2024, Nuna released her second album, Trench, a record built around themes of duality and creative independence. The album's success led to her Trench world tour, which has taken her across North America, Asia, and Australia. Fans have praised the tour for its balance of energetic stagecraft and vocal precision, confirming Nuna's evolution from bedroom musician to international performer.

Now 26, Audrey Nuna continues to blend genres and creative mediums with precision and control. From voicing animated heroes to commanding festival stages, her story reflects a modern artist's path—self-directed, visually ambitious, and unmistakably original. Her journey from Manalapan to the world stage has positioned her not just as the voice behind Mira, but as a leading name in music's new generation.