A disturbing new warning has raised fresh alarm over what experts describe as one of the darkest corners of the internet, after an ethical hacker claimed to have uncovered a sprawling online network accused of targeting vulnerable children through secret chat rooms disguised as safe spaces.

The shocking allegations point to a disturbing web of grooming, extortion and psychological abuse, with the hacker claiming the network openly embraces satanic imagery and deliberately preys on children already struggling with mental health issues.

Alleged Network

The alarming claims centre on a shadowy online group known as '764,' described as one of the earliest communities linked to this alleged method of targeting children online. According to the ethical hacker, the original group may have splintered into hundreds, possibly thousands, of smaller offshoots operating under different names across multiple platforms.

What makes the claims particularly chilling is the alleged level of organisation behind it.

The hacker said these communities are not random chat groups. Instead, they are reportedly structured around detailed written guides teaching members how to manipulate and extort children. Those alleged manuals are said to include step-by-step instructions on how to identify vulnerable young people, build emotional trust and gradually pressure them into handing over personal details and compromising images.

The network's branding has also sparked concern. The hacker claimed several connected groups openly use pentagrams and satanic imagery and allegedly describe themselves as cults.

The alleged members are believed to operate under fake names, often from different countries, making it far harder for law enforcement to track them down as a single organisation.

Vulnerable Children Are Said to Be Their Main Target

According to the claims, members often search for children already experiencing loneliness, bullying, depression or emotional distress. Some reportedly enter legitimate mental health support communities, blending in before privately contacting vulnerable users.

Others allegedly create fake support groups of their own.

These spaces are reportedly presented as friendly online communities offering emotional support. Children are welcomed with kind messages, reassurance and constant attention. The alleged aim, according to the hacker, is to build trust quickly before isolating the child from safer support networks.

Once emotional dependence is established, the pressure reportedly escalates.

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The hacker alleged victims are encouraged to share private information, including names, phone numbers and home addresses. After that, threats can begin. In some cases, the alleged extortion includes threats to expose private images to parents, schools or friends unless the victim complies with increasingly disturbing demands.

Experts have long warned that children in emotional distress can feel trapped far more quickly online, especially when they believe one wrong move could ruin their lives.

That fear, the hacker warned, is exactly what these alleged groups exploit.

Why Arrests Have Not Slowed the Problem

The scale of the investigation appears to be growing, but concerns remain over whether authorities can keep pace.

The ethical hacker claimed hundreds of active investigations are currently underway. Yet even with arrests being made, campaigners fear the overall network continues to spread faster than law enforcement can dismantle it.

Part of the challenge is how decentralised the alleged groups appear to be.

Unlike organised crime groups with a clear chain of command, these communities are said to operate through separate chat servers and hidden online spaces. One account may disappear overnight, only for another group to appear under a different name days later.

Because members allegedly use aliases and false identities, investigators often rely on one arrest leading to another.

Even then, critics argue the numbers remain frighteningly small compared with the size of the alleged network.

Parents understanding what warning signs to look for on devices, recognising sudden secretive online behaviour and staying alert to unfamiliar group invitations could make a major difference before contact escalates into exploitation.

Fear Around Hidden Online Communities

Beyond the criminal investigation, the wider fear is how normal these spaces can appear at first glance.

Online communities can offer genuine help, especially for young people struggling with mental health. But when harmful groups disguise themselves as support networks, the line between safe connection and exploitation can become dangerously blurred.

The ethical hacker said the most disturbing part was not simply the existence of these alleged communities, but the deliberate targeting of suffering children for the purpose of causing harm.