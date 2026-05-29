The latest UK heatwave update forecasts significantly cooler temperatures and heavy downpours over the weekend.

The Met Office says the widespread heatwave will gradually reduce in intensity in the coming days, with a transition to more unsettled and cooler weather by the weekend across the UK. Temperatures will continue to ease and turn fresher as the hot spell breaks over Friday.

Most regions should experience a significant drop from last week's temperatures, but still above average, with the peaks of 28°C forecasted in the far southeast. Peak temperatures are expected to drop below the heatwave threshold in southern areas on Sunday, breaking the heat spell that started Friday last week.

UK Heatwave Update Predicts Cooler Temperatures

Per the forecast, 'conditions are expected to turn more changeable into the weekend. After a brighter start for some on Saturday, especially in the east and southeast, cloud and outbreaks of rain are likely to spread from the west and move gradually eastwards. Rain will be heaviest in the northwest, while the southeast is expected to stay largely dry.'

The cooling weather may persist well into next week, followed by a gradual return to typical levels. Most areas should feel the shift on Friday as a weak cold front moves southeast, according to the Met Office. The latest UK heatwave update is refreshing news, giving residents their much-needed reprieve.

Downpours Expected Across Europe Over the Weekend

Other parts of Europe can also expect heavy downpours, especially East and South Ayrshire, most of Northern Ireland, Cumbria, Lancashire, Dumfries and Galloway, Merseyside, Cheshire, and Greater Manchester.

Despite the rains, warmer temperatures could persist next week, with highs of 29°C forecast for Wednesday, 32°C on Thursday, 30°C on Friday and 29°C on Saturday. By Sunday next week, the warmest air is expected to have cleared away to the south with temperatures closer, though mostly above, average for the time of year for the whole of the UK.

Much of Western Europe also faced sweltering heat last week, with temperatures of up to 15°C above normal. France reported 'seven deaths directly or indirectly linked to the heat, including at least five from drowning, as well as deaths related to extreme heat during sports events,' said French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon.

UK Heatwave Linked to Climate Change

Read more Met Office Warns Record 35°C Kew Gardens Scorcher Will Force Tropical Nights Of Sleepless Humid Misery Across UK Met Office Warns Record 35°C Kew Gardens Scorcher Will Force Tropical Nights Of Sleepless Humid Misery Across UK

The hottest heatwave in UK history occurred in July 2022, when Coningsby, Lincolnshire, recorded the nation's highest ever temperature of 40.3°C, smashing all previous records.

New temperature records were also set for Wales at 37.1°C in Hawarden, Flintshire, and Scotland at 34.8°C in Charterhall, Berwickshire. 2022 set seven of the ten hottest temperatures in UK history since 2003, largely attributed to global warming and climate change.

'We know beyond a shadow of a doubt that heat wave events such as this have been made more likely and more severe due to climate change,' said Peter Thorne, ICARUS Climate Research Centre director at Maynooth University, Ireland. 'But nevertheless many of the records being set, particularly in the UK and France, are mind-bogglingly crazy,' he told CNN.