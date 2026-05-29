Fresh heat-health alerts have been issued across parts of England as forecasters warn that temperatures could soar to 32C during an unusually early summer heatwave.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed yellow heat alerts across London, the South East and the East of England, warning that vulnerable people could face a 'greater risk to life' during the hot spell.

Health Officials Warn Of Increased Risks

The 52-hour warnings came into force at 4pm on Thursday and are due to remain in place until 8pm on Saturday evening. Officials said the alerts were necessary because prolonged high temperatures could place additional strain on health and social care services.

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According to the UKHSA, the hot weather may lead to an increase in hospital admissions and greater pressure on emergency responders, particularly among older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Authorities also warned that indoor spaces could become dangerously warm, especially in care homes, hospitals and poorly ventilated buildings.

The agency said there was also concern about a rise in water-related incidents during the hot weather, including cases of cold-water shock and drowning as people seek relief in rivers, lakes and coastal areas.

Health officials described the warnings as unusual for this stage of the year. Heat-health alerts are generally more common between June and September, but the current temperatures have arrived earlier than expected.

Record-Breaking Temperatures Sweep Across Britain

The Met Office confirmed earlier this week that the UK recorded its hottest May day on record after temperatures reached 35C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens.

The previous May temperature record of 32.8C was surpassed as southern England experienced intense sunshine and prolonged heat.

Forecasters also confirmed the warmest May overnight temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures at Kenley Airfield failed to fall below 21.3C overnight, creating what meteorologists describe as a 'tropical night'.

Experts said the current weather pattern has been caused by a strong area of high pressure drawing hot air across the country.

While temperatures are expected to remain high in south-east England, with highs of around 32C possible on Thursday, conditions are forecast to become gradually cooler heading into the weekend.

Temperatures could drop closer to 28C by Friday as the influence of high pressure begins to weaken.

Cooler Conditions Expected As Alerts Remain In Place

Although the heatwave is expected to ease in many regions, the yellow heat-health alerts will remain active while officials continue monitoring the impact on public health.

The Met Office has warned that cooler and more unsettled weather may arrive by the weekend, bringing heavy rain to parts of northern England including Cumbria, North Yorkshire, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Northumberland.

Weather experts said sudden changes in temperature could also create difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding in some areas.

The UKHSA said its alert system is designed to help emergency services, local authorities and healthcare providers prepare for severe weather events before they place communities at risk.

Officials continue to urge people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day and regularly check on elderly relatives, neighbours and vulnerable individuals during the ongoing heatwave.