British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman have entered the third week of a hunger strike in Iran's Evin Prison after family members said they were left feeling they had no other way to protest their continued detention.

Craig Foreman began refusing food on 9 May, while his wife Lindsay joined the hunger strike on 18 May after prison authorities allegedly cut off their access to telephone cards, ending regular contact with relatives in the UK. The couple have been held in Iran for more than 500 days and were sentenced earlier this year to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which they deny.

Their case has attracted growing political attention in Westminster, where MPs and campaigners have urged the government to take stronger action to secure their release. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has continued to pursue what ministers describe as a policy of quiet diplomacy.

Hunger Strike Enters Third Week

According to relatives, the latest protest followed the removal of the couple's ability to make routine calls home, which had become a vital source of support during their imprisonment. Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman's son, said the couple maintain they are innocent and are appealing their convictions. He said they believe there is no evidence to support the charges brought against them.

Family members said the hunger strike followed a conversation earlier this year in which British Ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter allegedly advised Lindsay Foreman to prepare for a lengthy detention because there were limited options available to secure her release.

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The Foremans previously staged a hunger strike in November 2025 before ending the protest after receiving written assurances regarding welfare provisions and family contact. According to relatives, those guarantees were later withdrawn.

The couple were travelling through Iran as part of a global motorcycle journey known as 'Positive People, Knee to Knee' when they were detained in January 2025. Family members said they had entered the country with valid visas and a pre-arranged itinerary before contact with them was lost.

MPs Press Government For Action

The case was debated in the House of Commons on 21 May after Labour MP Tony Vaughan secured an adjournment debate focused on the couple's detention.

During the debate, Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said he could not confirm whether Lindsay and Craig Foreman were receiving regular medical monitoring while carrying out their hunger strike.

The exchange prompted concern among MPs, particularly as the couple's health continues to deteriorate.

"The compounding fear for the family is getting worse every day."



Joe Bennett tells @MattBarbet about his parents' ordeal in Iranian captivity.



Craig and Lindsay Foreman were jailed for 10 years after Iran accused them of spying for Britain and Israel, allegations they deny. pic.twitter.com/uXpjwt1lDU — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 27, 2026

A group of 93 MPs and peers has also reportedly written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling for additional action. Campaigners have argued that the government should formally classify the couple's imprisonment as arbitrary detention and explore additional diplomatic measures.

The Foreign Office has not publicly adopted that position and continues to stress that officials are working on the case through diplomatic channels.

Debate Over Detention Status

Supporters of the Foremans argue that formally recognising the case as arbitrary detention could strengthen Britain's ability to challenge Iran over their imprisonment.

Among those supporting that approach is Richard Ratcliffe, whose wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran for several years before being released in 2022. The Foreign Office has previously described Lindsay and Craig Foreman as innocent tourists and said officials remain in contact with the family.

As the hunger strike enters its third week, relatives say their immediate priority is securing welfare visits and medical assessments while diplomatic efforts to secure the couple's release continue.