Cockroach infestations are becoming an increasing concern for UK households, with pest control experts warning that reports of severe outbreaks in residential buildings are on the rise.

Residents affected by infestations describe sudden, widespread sightings of the insects in kitchens, bathrooms and communal areas, with some saying they appeared 'from everywhere' once established.

New figures cited by BBC News show Cardiff Council recorded an almost 9% rise in cockroach complaints at domestic properties between 2024 and 2025, while private pest control companies say weekly callouts have climbed sharply in recent years.

As reports continue to rise, the issue is drawing renewed scrutiny of housing conditions, hygiene standards, and structural vulnerabilities that allow pests to thrive indoors, particularly in densely populated or older accommodation blocks.

Growing Reports Of Infestations In UK Housing

Recent reporting highlights that cockroaches are no longer a rare nuisance confined to isolated properties but are instead appearing more frequently in multi-occupancy housing and urban developments. According to pest control guidance, UK infestations are typically driven by warm, humid environments and access to food waste, which allow populations to spread rapidly once established.

One Cardiff resident, Sumesh Geevarghese, described the ordeal of dealing with cockroaches in his rented apartment as 'very stressful'.

Geevarghese told BBC News he first noticed signs of infestation after a neighbour moved out of the building and left belongings outside before vacating the property.

'They had kept a lot of their stuff outside - their clothes, their kitchen things, everything, before vacating,' he said. 'I could see cockroaches outside.'

The situation quickly escalated after the insects entered his flat.

'I turned on the light and I could see a cockroach running, two or three were running,' he said.

Despite attempting to control the problem using supermarket insect sprays, Geevarghese said the infestation worsened dramatically.

'They started coming from everywhere, from the WiFi router, under the kettle, the toaster and all the switchboards,' he explained. 'We would cook and they would keep coming from the sockets, from under the microwave.'

Eventually, private pest controllers were hired to carry out four separate treatments at the property after Cardiff council reportedly informed him it could not attend every case due to a backlog.

Experts note that the most common species found in British homes, including the German cockroach and Oriental cockroach, are well-adapted to indoor environments where heating and moisture provide ideal breeding conditions.

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Why Cockroaches Spread So Quickly Indoors

Cockroaches are highly resilient pests capable of surviving in small spaces and reproducing rapidly in suitable conditions. Housing environments that provide warmth, moisture, and food debris can allow infestations to escalate quickly if not addressed early.

Experts emphasise that kitchens and bathrooms are particularly vulnerable due to constant access to water and organic waste. Structural issues such as leaking pipes, unsealed gaps, and poor waste management can further increase the risk of infestation.

Research into housing conditions has also linked the presence of pests to broader indicators of disrepair, including damp, leaks, and overcrowding, which contribute to environments where infestations are more likely to persist.

Health Risks And Public Concern

Cockroaches are widely recognised as public health pests due to their ability to contaminate surfaces and food sources. Pest control guidance warns that they can spread bacteria and trigger allergic reactions, particularly in vulnerable individuals.

Their presence in domestic settings often heightens concern among residents, especially when infestations are persistent or difficult to control without professional intervention. Experts consistently advise early action, noting that infestations become harder to eliminate once populations establish multiple nesting sites within a property.

Calls For Improved Prevention And Control

Pest specialists stress that prevention remains the most effective strategy for managing cockroach activity. Key measures include sealing entry points, maintaining strict hygiene standards, promptly removing food waste, and addressing moisture issues, such as leaks.

Where infestations are already established, professional pest control is often required to fully eradicate breeding colonies and prevent recurrence.

As reports of cockroach activity in UK housing continue to surface, attention is increasingly turning to building maintenance standards and tenant protections, particularly in densely populated urban areas where infestations can spread quickly between neighbouring properties.