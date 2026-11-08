A strong storm swept across western Washington on Saturday night, 7 November, bringing damaging winds and power cuts. Trees blocked parts of Interstate 5, while the Hood Canal Bridge closed as strong gusts hit the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory for Seattle and much of Puget Sound from 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday. It forecast gusts of 45 to 50 mph. Coastal areas faced a high wind warning for gusts up to 60 mph.

Utilities warned ahead of the storm that leaves still on trees could make branches more likely to fall, adding to the risk of power outages.

KING 5's 7 November report detailed the closures, citing the Washington State Patrol, WSDOT and utility updates.

In Lewis County, state troopers reported at about 9:46 p.m. that fallen trees had blocked all southbound lanes of I-5 near US Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol said several vehicles were involved in crashes but did not give details of any injuries.

In Whatcom County, a fallen tree blocked the southbound I-5 exit to the Custer Rest Area near Custer.

The Hood Canal Bridge, which carries State Route 104, closed to vehicles at about 9:24 p.m. WSDOT says the bridge can close for hours at a time during powerful winds or strong currents.

WSDOT also issued a wind advisory for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and urged drivers in the south Puget Sound area to take care. Rough water also halted the state ferry route between Port Townsend and Coupeville.

Washington Storm Power Outages Hit Thousands

Seattle City Light reported more than 42,000 customers without power soon after 9 p.m., with outages peaking at about 46,000. A later update put the figure at about 33,000 customers across 143 outages. The largest single outage hit 4,884 customers in Burien and began at 8:42 p.m., City Light's map showed. City Light said on X that crews would 'work throughout the night to restore power.'

Puget Sound Energy's outage map showed about 1,500 customers without electricity in Whatcom County by 8:30 p.m., down from about 2,450 an hour earlier.

Snohomish County Public Utility District prepared extra staff. Erica Keene, a spokesperson for the utility, told KIRO 7 that extra crews had been placed on duty for the weekend.

'You never know quite how the forecast is going to play out,' Keene said.

Strongest Winds and the Forecast Ahead

The strongest reported gust came from Hoquiam Bowerman Airport in Grays Harbor County. The NWS recorded 69 mph on Saturday, exceeding the 60 mph forecast for parts of the coast.

The NWS forecast calmer conditions on Sunday, with a few showers and lingering breezes. Winds had eased, although hazardous surf remained along the coast.

The respite is expected to be brief. The NWS forecast another frontal system arriving Monday night, bringing rain and windy conditions, particularly along the coast and Northwest Interior. Forecasters expect more unsettled weather later in the week, with the possibility of further rain and strong winds.

Saturday's front has passed, but further storms are still forecast. Residents should monitor official forecasts, road alerts and utility outage maps as conditions change.