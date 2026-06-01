British pop star Dua Lipa and Hollywood actor Callum Turner are officially married after tying the knot at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday, 31 May. The Lipa–Turner marriage was a low-key, private affair, with more elaborate celebrations expected during a second wedding reportedly set to take place in Sicily, Italy, in September.

Both Lipa and Turner have built notable careers in their respective fields. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Turner, 36, has an estimated net worth of $5 million, while Lipa is valued at $45 million. As a result, Lipa holds the majority of the couple's estimated $50 million combined net worth, highlighting a significant disparity in personal fortunes.

How Callum Turner Made His Millions

Turner accumulated a significant portion of his wealth through his work in film. His credits include portraying Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films, as well as roles in Victor Frankenstein, Queen and Country, Assassin's Creed, Emma, and The Boys in the Boat.

Beyond cinema, Turner has appeared in several television series, including Masters of the Air, Glue, and War & Peace. In addition to acting, he has also worked behind the camera, directing projects such as Splinter and Shift of the Plane.

Prior to his film and television career, Turner worked as a model. Nevertheless, the majority of his fortune has been generated through sustained involvement in the film industry, spanning acting, directing, and scriptwriting.

Lipa's Staggering Net Worth

Lipa, meanwhile, built her wealth primarily through music. She rose to international prominence in 2017 with her self-titled debut album, which featured hit singles such as 'Be the One' and 'New Rules'. Other well-known tracks from the 30-year-old singer include 'Don't Start Now', 'Physical', and 'Levitating', all of which appeared on her album Future Nostalgia.

Read more How Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Snuck Into a London Town Hall for a Secret Marriage How Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Snuck Into a London Town Hall for a Secret Marriage

Beyond music, Lipa has also ventured into film. She portrayed Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, and later appeared as LaGrange in the 2024 spy thriller Argylle.

In addition, Lipa has generated substantial income through fashion ventures, brand partnerships, and media projects. These activities have helped her establish herself as a prominent brand ambassador, distinguishing her in an increasingly competitive pop landscape.

Through her growing influence and global appeal, Lipa has become a sought-after figure for major brands and international campaigns. This expansion of her profile has meant that her career has not been limited solely to music, but has extended across multiple industries.

Although their combined net worth is lower than high-profile couples like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, estimated at $1.16 billion according to data from Celebrity Net Worth's Top 100 Richest Couples, Lipa and Turner rank among the top 60 wealthiest celebrity couples worldwide. Their earnings are expected to grow further as they remain active in their respective careers.

However, Lipa has expressed that she values something more than money: 'I'd love to have kids one day,' she shared with People.com.

She also admitted that this is easier said than done, given their busy schedules and professions. She's content to take things as they come, saying, 'I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens.'