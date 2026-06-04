For decades, retirement at 65 was viewed as a milestone that marked the end of working life. Today, the picture looks different.

Across the US, millions of people who have reached traditional retirement age continue to work. New figures show that nearly one in five Americans aged 65 and older remained employed in 2025, highlighting how employment patterns among older adults vary widely across the country. The findings come from a LendingTree analysis of data from the US Census Bureau's Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement covering 2023 to 2025.

Nearly One in Five Americans Aged 65+ Are Still Working

According to the analysis, 18.7% of Americans aged 65 and older were employed either full-time or part-time in 2025. The figure was slightly lower than the 19.1% recorded in 2023. Despite the decline, it shows that a substantial share of retirement-age Americans continue to participate in the workforce.

The study examined employment and retirement trends among older Americans but did not investigate the reasons why some people continue working beyond the age of 65.

Key Findings

18.7% of Americans aged 65 and older were employed in 2025.

Nebraska recorded the highest employment rate among seniors at 31.3%.

Washington recorded the lowest rate at 11.6%.

Nebraska saw the largest increase over the two-year period, rising by 9.4 percentage points.

Nineteen states experienced declines of at least one percentage point.

Broadcast announcers and radio disc jockeys had the highest concentration of workers aged 65 and older.

Artists and related workers had the lowest concentration of workers aged 65 and older.

Nebraska Records the Highest Rate of Working Seniors

Nebraska ranked first among all states for employment among residents aged 65 and older. According to the LendingTree analysis, 31.3% of retirement-age residents in Nebraska were working in 2025.

The state also recorded the largest increase during the period studied. In 2023, the employment rate among Nebraskans aged 65 and older stood at 21.9%. By 2025, it had risen by 9.4 percentage points.

States With the Highest Share of Working Seniors

Nebraska – 31.3% South Dakota – More than 25% Maryland – More than 25% Alaska – More than 25%

The analysis found that several smaller and less densely populated states also recorded notable increases over the two-year period.

Maine, Alaska, and West Virginia See Strong Growth

Beyond Nebraska, other states also experienced significant gains in senior employment.

Largest Two-Year Increases

Nebraska: +9.4 percentage points

Maine: More than +6 percentage points

Alaska: More than +6 percentage points

West Virginia: More than +6 percentage points

The report notes that many of the states with the largest increases were smaller and less densely populated.

Washington Has the Lowest Employment Rate Among Seniors

At the other end of the rankings, Washington recorded the lowest employment rate among residents aged 65 and older. Only 11.6% of retirement-age residents in the state were working in 2025.

Indiana ranked second-lowest at 12.6%, while several other states reported employment rates below 15%. The analysis also found that 19 states experienced declines of at least one percentage point during the period studied.

Largest Declines

Michigan: -5.8 percentage points

Indiana: -4.1 percentage points

Iowa: -3.7 percentage points

Which Occupations Have the Most Older Workers?

The analysis also examined occupations with the highest concentrations of workers aged 65 and older.

Occupations With the Highest Share of Workers Aged 65+

Broadcast announcers and radio disc jockeys – 44.4% Legislators – 38.9% Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural managers – 32.2% Funeral home managers – 30%

At the opposite end of the scale, artists and related workers had the smallest share of workers aged 65 and older at 10.9%. The figures highlight significant differences between professions when it comes to workforce participation among older Americans.

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A Workforce Trend That Continues to Evolve

The latest data shows that employment among Americans aged 65 and older remains a notable feature of the US labour market. While the study does not explain why some retirement-age Americans continue working, it reveals substantial differences between states and occupations.

With nearly one in five Americans aged 65 and older still employed in 2025, the figures offer a snapshot of how workforce participation among older adults continues to evolve across the country.