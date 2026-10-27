President Donald Trump faced a shouted protest over his White House ballroom at a midterm rally in Mississippi on Monday evening, where security escorted a man out amid boos from the crowd.

The ballroom is one of several renovation projects Trump has pursued during his second term. His plans have drawn criticism across the political spectrum, with anger over the demolition of the White House's East Wing to accommodate the development.

Ballroom Heckler Interrupts Trump's Speech

The heckler's outburst was transcribed as 'SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT A**!' It interrupted the president's speech in a strongly Republican state, bringing criticism of the project into an event attended by his supporters.

Two security officers walked the man, who was wearing a red hoodie, out of the crowded venue. As he passed through the audience, attendees booed and directed thumbs-down gestures towards him.

The reaction also included chants of 'USA! USA! USA!' The man's departure unfolded against that response from the crowd, while Trump remained at the lectern and addressed the disruption himself.

'Oh, go home,' Trump repeatedly told the heckler.

Several spectators turned their heads while Trump looked across the room. Others could be seen clapping as the camera continued to follow his response.

Trump Suggests Soros Funded the Disruption

Trump immediately characterised the man as a paid protester, claiming that such demonstrators received $250 (£187.38) and suggesting billionaire George Soros might be behind the payments.

The president then referred to the consequences for people who interrupt his appearances, suggesting that they risk damaging their lives and referring to bookings.

'They think it's Soros. And they ruin their lives because now they get booked. Now they get booked. We don't usually press it that hard but isn't that terrible?'

His remarks shifted attention from the ballroom complaint to an allegation about who was responsible for the interruption. The specific sum he cited was part of his accusation, rather than an established payment to the man.

The reference to people being booked did not establish that this heckler had been arrested or charged. Security officers escorting him from the rally and the president discussing potential consequences do not, on their own, confirm either outcome.

An attendee shouted, 'We love you!' Trump then drew attention to the moment at which his speech had been interrupted, telling the crowd, 'I was just at the punchline, too!'

The exchange followed his repeated calls for the heckler to go home. The president's complaint about the break in his speech accompanied the hostile response directed at the man as security removed him.

Trump is heckled for a third time at his speech in Mississippi:



"SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!!" pic.twitter.com/cpFe20w6MM — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 27, 2026

White House Renovations Under Trump

The ballroom, which Trump has estimated will cost about $400 million (£299,820,000), is part of a series of changes he has undertaken at the White House during his second term.

Before entering politics, Trump built his public profile in real estate and reality television. As president, his renovation plans have drawn opposition over the alteration of the White House, including the removal of an entire wing.

The East Wing was demolished in October 2025 to accommodate the ballroom. Its destruction prompted anger over the project before the confrontation at Monday's rally.