Britain has been placed on high alert with the terrorism threat level raised to severe following an antisemitic attack in Golders Green, north London. The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre upgraded the national threat level from substantial to severe on Thursday, meaning an attack is now highly likely in the next six months. It is the highest level since November 2021 and the first increase to severe in more than four years.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged the public to 'be alert, not alarmed' as security services work to counter rising risks. The move came a day after two Jewish men were stabbed in the north London suburb on Wednesday evening in an incident treated as terrorism by police. The attack has heightened fears within the Jewish community amid a series of recent antisemitic incidents.

Golders Green Attack Treated as Terrorism

Daily Star reported that the victims, named locally as Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, were attacked near a synagogue in Golders Green, a neighbourhood with a significant Jewish population. Both suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

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A 45-year-old man, Essa Suleiman, was arrested after being tasered by armed officers responding to the scene. Born in Somalia, he has lived in the UK since the 1990s after arriving legally as a child. Police said he had a history of serious violence and mental health issues and had been referred to the Prevent programme in 2020.

Passers-by helped the victims before paramedics arrived. The Metropolitan Police described the attack as abhorrent and antisemitic. It follows a series of similar incidents targeting Jewish neighbourhoods in recent weeks, including arson attacks on community buildings.

Broader Risks Drive Threat Level Upgrade

Officials insisted the decision was not prompted solely by the Golders Green incident but reflected a wider rise in threats from Islamist extremism and extreme right-wing terrorism across the country. The government has been monitoring the situation closely amid growing concerns over antisemitism.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited the scene shortly after the attack and acknowledged the fear within the Jewish community. Mahmood said: 'Yesterday's abhorrent, antisemitic attack was a vile act of terrorism. My thoughts today remain with the victims, and with the whole Jewish community at a time of deep disquiet and fear.'

The government announced an extra £25 million ($33.9 million) to boost security at Jewish synagogues, schools and community centres. This funding will support policing and protective measures at key sites.

Jewish Community Calls for Action

Campaign Against Antisemitism organised a rally outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, pressing for tougher action against rising antisemitism. A verified account from the pro-Israel group StandWithUs posted on Instagram that the raised threat level highlighted the serious risks facing the community following the Golders Green attack, calling for immediate support.

Security services and police are working day and night to keep the country safe, officials said. The public has been asked to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the authorities without delay. As of 1 May 2026, the Metropolitan Police continue to appeal for witnesses as investigations proceed, with the suspect in custody.