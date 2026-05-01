Jesse Watters, a Fox News host, has acknowledged an awkward moment during a White House state dinner involving King Charles and Queen Camilla after he made an offhand joke referencing gun violence in Washington, D.C.

The incident occurred during formal introductions before the royal banquet, part of the couple's diplomatic visit aimed at reinforcing UK–US relations.

Watters later revisited the moment on The Five, admitting: 'I don't know what I was saying. Ugh. I started mumbling,' as he reflected on the exchange that led to him being swiftly moved away from the royals.

White House State Dinner Incident

The exchange took place during the introduction phase of a state dinner at the White House, where media figures and officials were presented to King Charles and Queen Camilla. The royal visit to Washington, D.C. included a series of engagements designed to highlight the close diplomatic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Watters, speaking on-air later, described his brief interaction with the King and Queen. He said he introduced himself as appearing on Fox News and mentioned having two shows. According to his account, King Charles responded lightly before Watters moved on to greet Queen Camilla.

It was at this point that Watters made a comment about the White House beehives and joked about Washington, D.C. crime. He said: 'If the bees don't get you, the guns will,' referencing gun violence in the US capital. The remark was not well received in the formal setting and immediately changed the tone of the encounter.

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'I Don't Know What I Was Saying'

Watters later described the moment on The Five, where he recounted being pulled away from the royal couple after the exchange. He said: 'I don't know what I was saying. Ugh. I started mumbling,' according to The Daily Beast, as he reflected on the incident during the broadcast.

The Fox News host did not issue a formal apology on air but appeared to frame the situation as an ill-judged attempt at humour during a highly structured diplomatic event.

The incident has since drawn attention due to the sensitivity of security-related topics at official state functions, where protocol typically discourages political or controversial remarks.

King and Queen's US Visit Context

King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Washington formed part of a broader diplomatic effort to strengthen relations between the UK and the US. The itinerary included a speech by the King on Capitol Hill, a tour of the White House beehives, and a garden reception hosted at the British ambassador's residence.

The state dinner at the White House was one of the central events of the visit, bringing together senior political figures, officials and invited media personalities. Such occasions are traditionally highly formal, with strict etiquette governing interactions with visiting heads of state.

The Queen's visit to the beehives earlier in the programme was referenced in Watters' exchange, which briefly centred on light conversation about the installation before shifting to his controversial remark about public safety in the capital.

Washington D.C. Crime Debate

The comment also touched on a long-running political debate in the United States regarding crime levels in Washington, D.C. Official data from the Metropolitan Police Department indicates that gun violence in the city reached a 30-year low in 2024.

However, crime in the capital remains a frequent topic of political discussion. President Donald Trump has repeatedly described Washington as unsafe, previously declaring a 'historic action to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor' when expanding federal oversight of policing in the city.

Watters' remark was made against this backdrop of competing narratives around public safety and political messaging.

Security Climate at High-Profile Washington Events

The incident also comes amid heightened sensitivity at major Washington gatherings following recent security concerns at public political events. In one separate incident, a gunman attempted to breach the White House Correspondents' Dinner in what authorities described as a targeted threat.

Although unrelated to the state dinner itself, such events have contributed to increased scrutiny of security procedures and heightened awareness of protocol during high-profile diplomatic occasions.