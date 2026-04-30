Two Jewish men are in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight in north London, in what the Metropolitan Police have formally declared a terrorist incident. The attack took place on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, in Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish community.

Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He was initially taken to hospital and has since been discharged into police custody.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation. Authorities said they are examining whether the victims were targeted because of their identity and assessing any potential links to wider extremist activity.

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Details of the Golders Green Attack

The two victims, aged 76 and 34, were attacked at around 11:16am. According to police, one man was near a bus stop when he was approached and stabbed, while the second victim was attacked nearby before managing to get away.

Video footage shared online appears to show members of the local Jewish neighbourhood watch group, Shomrim, detaining the suspect before officers arrived. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the man was later subdued using a Taser after approaching officers. Footage circulating on social media also appears to show officers striking the suspect after he was detained. The Metropolitan Police have not publicly commented on those images.

WILD TAKEDOWN: British Police arrest a terrorist who stabbed two Jews in the Golders Green neighborhood of London. One victim is in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/ZLi58XUA91 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 29, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Met Police say the Golders Green terror suspect is a British national born in Somalia pic.twitter.com/UNPov0qvD5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 29, 2026

Our brave officers confronted a man they believed to be a terrorist, who refused to show his hands, who was violent, and who continued to pose a clear threat. Using only their training, courage and tasers, they detained him while he continued to try to attack and stab them. This… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 29, 2026

Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the suspect has a history of serious violence and mental health issues. Officers are also investigating a separate stabbing in south-east London earlier the same day, which they believe may be linked.

Emergency services, including armed police and an air ambulance, were deployed to the scene, and a large cordon remained in place for several hours.

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Community Concerns and Recent Incidents

The attack comes amid heightened concern within London's Jewish community following a series of antisemitic incidents in recent weeks. Speaking after the incident, one local resident told reporters they were 'shocked, but not surprised', reflecting concerns about repeated attacks in the area. Community leaders have warned that ongoing incidents are contributing to a growing sense of insecurity.

Rowley said police have increased patrols and protective measures in response. He added that authorities are investigating whether some individuals are being encouraged or influenced to carry out acts of violence.

Recent incidents in London have included arson attacks on property linked to Jewish organisations, as well as damage to community buildings and memorial sites.

Political and International Reaction

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the attack as 'utterly appalling' and said there must be a clear commitment to tackling antisemitism. He also thanked emergency responders and community groups for their swift action.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog said he was 'horrified' by the attack and called for stronger measures to prevent further incidents. Israeli officials have raised concerns about rising antisemitic violence in the UK, although UK authorities have not characterised the situation in those terms.

I am deeply concerned about the terrorist attack that took place today.



This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in a spate of utterly vile attacks on the Jewish community.



I’ve just chaired an emergency COBR meeting and tomorrow I’ll be bringing together criminal… pic.twitter.com/XDzbhKRy5S — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 29, 2026

President @Isaac_Herzog: “I am horrified by yet another violent attack on Jews in broad daylight on the streets of London. We are praying for a speedy recovery for all those injured.



“Let me be clear: No Jew anywhere in the world should be a target because of their faith. In one… — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) April 29, 2026

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III, who is currently on a visit to the United States, has been briefed on the incident. A spokesperson said the King's thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Investigation Ongoing

Police said the suspect remains in custody while enquiries continue into his background, movements and possible motives. Counter-terrorism officers are working to establish whether the attack was planned and whether others were involved.

Authorities have not confirmed any organisational links at this stage.

While the incident has prompted widespread concern, officials have emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that conclusions will be based on verified evidence.