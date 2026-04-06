Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on rapper Kanye West amid mounting controversy over the artist's planned appearance at a major UK music festival, intensifying an already heated public debate.

Piers Morgan Wants Kanye West Removed from UK Music Festivals Over Offensive Comments

The backlash follows the announcement that West, who now goes by Ye, will headline London's Wireless Festival this summer, marking his first performance in the UK in over a decade. The decision has drawn widespread criticism from politicians, industry figures, and members of the public, many of whom have pointed to the rapper's history of antisemitic remarks as grounds for concern.

Morgan was among the most vocal critics, taking to social media to condemn the booking in blunt terms.

Shouldn’t even be a debate.

Kanye’s Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, Jew-hating bullsh*t should be disqualifying for appearances at any music festival. https://t.co/XvtRGkR6Cx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2026

'Shouldn't even be a debate,' he wrote on his official X account. 'Kanye's Hitler-loving, N----slathering, Jew-hating bulls--- should be disqualifying for appearances at any music festival.'

Morgan made it clear that West's past comments should disqualify him from performing at major events. His remarks quickly gained traction online, amplifying calls for officials to reconsider allowing the artist into the country.

The controversy has also reached the highest levels of government. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly described the decision to book West as 'deeply concerning', reflecting broader unease about the potential impact of the performance. Under UK law, authorities have the power to deny entry to individuals whose presence is deemed not in the public interest—a measure that has now been widely discussed in relation to the rapper.

Adding to the pressure, several major sponsors have withdrawn their support from the festival following the announcement. Companies, including Pepsi and other global brands, distanced themselves as criticism mounted, highlighting the financial and reputational stakes tied to the controversy.

What Did Kanye West Say?

At the heart of the backlash are West's past statements, which have repeatedly drawn condemnation. In recent years, the artist has faced widespread criticism for promoting antisemitic rhetoric and making inflammatory public comments, leading to severed business partnerships and social media bans. Despite issuing a public apology earlier this year, where he attributed some of his behaviour to struggles with bipolar disorder, many critics remain unconvinced.

Read more Kanye West Wireless Festival Faces Sponsor Collapse after Anti-Semitic, Nazism Row as Pressure Mounts on UK Entry Ban Kanye West Wireless Festival Faces Sponsor Collapse after Anti-Semitic, Nazism Row as Pressure Mounts on UK Entry Ban

Morgan's comments reflect a broader sentiment among those who believe the issue goes beyond entertainment. For them, allowing West to perform on a major stage risks normalising harmful rhetoric. Others, however, argue that the situation raises questions about forgiveness, accountability, and whether artists should be permanently excluded from public platforms.

Festival organisers have so far stood by their decision, emphasising that the event will focus on music rather than controversy. Supporters of the booking have also pointed to West's influence as one of the most prominent figures in modern hip-hop, arguing that audiences should be allowed to separate the artist from his past actions.

As the festival approaches, all eyes remain on whether authorities will intervene, or whether West will ultimately take the stage as planned. For now, Morgan's outspoken criticism has added fuel to a controversy that has already gripped both the entertainment industry and the wider public.