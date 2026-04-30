Counter-terrorism detectives are investigating a double stabbing in Golders Green after a 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 29 April. The Metropolitan Police said the incident has been classified as terrorism-related, though officers are still examining whether the victims were targeted because they are Jewish.

Two men, aged 76 and 34, were treated at the scene for stab wounds before being taken to hospital, where their injuries were described as not life-threatening. The attack took place on Highfield Avenue in north London.

The suspect, a British national, was detained after what police described as a confrontation with officers. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said the arrest followed 'a fast-moving and dangerous situation', and praised both officers and members of the public who intervened.

Read more Terror in the UK Streets: Antisemitism 'Out of Control' as Two Jewish Men Stabbed in London's Broad Daylight Terror in the UK Streets: Antisemitism 'Out of Control' as Two Jewish Men Stabbed in London's Broad Daylight

Incident And Arrest

Police said they were called shortly after 11:15 BST to reports of a man armed with a knife. Witnesses described confusion as emergency services responded to the scene.

Video shared on social media appears to show officers using a Taser before restraining the suspect, with some footage showing officers kicking him while he was on the ground. The sequence of events and the level of threat at that moment have not been independently verified.

Watch as police officers confront a man suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in north London where two men were stabbed.



The suspect refused to show his hands, was violent and continued to pose a clear threat. Using only their training, courage and tasers, they detained… pic.twitter.com/hQegUvqOZH — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 29, 2026

Our brave officers confronted a man they believed to be a terrorist, who refused to show his hands, who was violent, and who continued to pose a clear threat. Using only their training, courage and tasers, they detained him while he continued to try to attack and stab them. This… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 29, 2026

The Metropolitan Police said the man continued to pose a risk while armed and that force was used to disarm him. The suspect was taken to hospital before being transferred to a police station, where he remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Link To Earlier Incident

Detectives are also investigating a possible connection to an earlier incident in Southwark the same morning. Police said they were called to an address in Great Dover Street at around 08:50 BST following reports of a man with a knife.

An occupant sustained minor injuries during what police described as an altercation. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Police believe the two incidents may be linked, though enquiries are ongoing.

Motive And Community Impact

Officers said they are investigating whether the attack was motivated by antisemitism, given the location and identity of the victims. No motive has been confirmed.

Golders Green has a large Jewish community, and additional patrols have been deployed in the area. The Community Security Trust said it was working with police and monitoring developments.

JUST IN: London stabbing declared a terrorist incident.



Two Jewish men, 76 and 34, were wounded — their conditions have not been released yet. Police say responding officers were also attacked.



A 45-year-old suspect was tasered and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He… pic.twitter.com/D1G0oP6iYU — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2026

The classification of the incident as terrorism-related has raised questions about how motive is being assessed at this stage of the investigation.

Debate Over Use Of Force

Footage of the arrest has drawn criticism from some commentators, who questioned whether the level of force used was proportionate.

Writer and commentator Shola Mos-Shogbamimu described the incident as a 'contemptible abuse of police power', questioning why further force was used after the suspect appeared to have been restrained.

Rabbi and commentator Linda Goldstein also criticised what she described as 'excessive force', suggesting alternative approaches could have been considered.

Contemptible abuse of police power. Why kick him in the head several times when he’s already tasered & in your control? Should he not be alive to be brought to justice in a court of law for stabbing 2 Jews??!! Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/WDAymISoQi — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 29, 2026

Repeated kicks to the head. Meanwhile, the Met used kid gloves against the Zionist Pahlavi monarchist who stabbed an Iranian man in Whitehall just last week. https://t.co/jYKUjdjtBL — Ammar Kazmi 🇵🇸 (@AmmarKazmi) April 29, 2026

The guy had just stabbed two people and was running towards taser armed police, what would you prefer they did tickle his tummy?

In the US he would have been shot dead instead of kicked. — AnOrangeFuture (@HarrisChri99199) April 29, 2026

Before anyone starts with:



‘WhY DiD yOu KiCk hIm iN ThE HeAd?!’



Because time and again, politicians and Chiefs fail to equip UK police officers with a lethal contingency.



This is an Islamic terrorist - hellbent on killing Jews.



Support your police. pic.twitter.com/Vy5CMctb1b — Foxtrot (@____Foxtrot____) April 29, 2026

The Metropolitan Police said officers were responding to an ongoing threat, stating that the suspect was still in possession of a knife and attempting to resist arrest. The force said the actions taken were intended to protect both officers and the public.

National Security Context

The UK terror threat level remains at 'substantial', meaning an attack is considered likely. Counter-terrorism officers are continuing to search a property linked to the suspect in south-east London as part of the investigation.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward as enquiries continue.