A stabbing in one of London's most recognisable Jewish neighbourhoods has pushed a difficult question back into public view: what does antisemitism look like today, and how far has it spread?

Two men were attacked in broad daylight in Golders Green this week, in what police have now confirmed is being treated as a terrorist incident. The victims survived, but the shock has lingered.

For many in Britain's Jewish community, the violence felt less like an isolated incident and more like part of a pattern that has been building for months.

What Antisemitism Actually Means

Antisemitism is often misunderstood as only extreme or overt hatred. In reality, it covers a wide range of behaviour. The widely used definition from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance describes it as a perception of Jews that may be expressed as hatred, whether through words, actions, or systemic bias.

That can include classic conspiracy theories, Holocaust denial, or blaming Jewish people collectively for political events. It also shows up in quieter ways: harassment online, abuse in the street, vandalism of synagogues, or targeting someone simply because they look visibly Jewish.

What Happened in Golders Green

The attack unfolded just after 11:00am on 29 April in Golders Green, north London. Witnesses described a man running with a knife, targeting individuals he believed were Jewish.

One victim, in his 70s, was attacked near a bus stop. Another, a man in his 30s, had just left a synagogue. Both, identified as Nachman Moshe Ben Chaya Sarah and Moshe Ben Baila, remain in the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man at the scene after deploying a taser. According to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, the man has a history of violence, drug use and mental health issues.

Officers later confirmed the case is being handled by counter-terrorism units, with antisemitism a central line of inquiry. Officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, were quick to respond.

Starmer described it as an 'appalling antisemitic attack,' adding that violence against Jewish communities is 'an attack on Britain itself.'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan echoed that message, pointing to a wider pattern of incidents across the capital.

Why This Attack Feels Different

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Golders Green is not just another London postcode. It's home to one of the UK's largest and most visible Jewish communities, with synagogues, kosher shops, and schools forming part of daily life. An attack there, in daylight, has left many residents asking whether public spaces are still safe.

Community leaders say the concern isn't only about one incident. It's about the build-up. In recent months, there have been suspected arson attacks on Jewish-linked buildings in nearby areas, along with rising reports of verbal abuse and intimidation.

A Wider Rise in Incidents

Data from the Community Security Trust paints a stark picture. The UK recorded thousands of antisemitic incidents in the past year alone, with levels remaining far above what was typical before 2023.

Many of these incidents are not violent, but they create what some describe as a constant background tension. Parents worry about children wearing religious clothing. People think twice before speaking Hebrew in public. Small decisions start to change daily routines.

The Global Backdrop

Britain is not alone. Countries including the United States, France, and Germany have all reported spikes in antisemitic incidents since late 2023. In some places, the number of attacks has doubled or even tripled compared to previous years.

What stands out is not just the volume, but the nature of the incidents. Physical assaults and targeted attacks have become more common, raising concerns about how online hostility may be spilling into real-world violence.

Furthermore, the investigation into the Golders Green attack is ongoing, with police increasing patrols in Jewish areas across London. Politicians have promised action, but community groups say the focus must go beyond immediate security.

The issue now is whether Britain can address the deeper causes behind the rise in antisemitism.