Star Trek's hit prequel series Strange New Worlds has officially landed in the UK and is now available to stream for free on ITVX.

The entire first season, consisting of ten episodes, is available on the streaming platform's ad-supported version. Before its arrival on ITVX on Sunday, the show was exclusive to Paramount+ in most parts of the world since its 2022 debut.

Viewers who prefer to watch without adverts can subscribe to ITVX Premium for £5.99 a month. In addition to streaming, the show's first two episodes aired on ITV1 on Sunday night.

ITVX can be accessed via web browsers, mobile apps, gaming consoles, and most smart TVs.

Paramount and ITV Deal Finally Pays Off

In 2022, ITV struck a deal with Paramount to license its shows for ITVX, though it only began to show results this year.

Other Paramount+ originals such as Lioness and The Offer premiered earlier in 2025 on ITVX, expanding its catalogue beyond traditional ITV programming.

The addition of Strange New Worlds could signal Paramount's growing openness to licensing more of its original content in markets where Paramount+ already operates.

In the UK, the show remains available on Paramount+, which has confirmed that only season three is exclusive to its platform. This suggests that Strange New Worlds season two could also make its way to ITVX soon.

Previously, classic Star Trek titles — including The Original Series, The Animated Series, and The Next Generation — were available in the UK only through Netflix, as in most countries outside the US.

New Leadership, New Licensing Strategy

Paramount's new management took over in August following the completion of its merger with Skydance. Executives have since spoken about a renewed openness to licensing, raising the likelihood of more third-party deals like the one with ITVX.

At the height of the streaming wars, Paramount pulled its Star Trek catalogue from Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, making Paramount+ the exclusive home for all things Trek.

With the ITVX deal now in motion, the company may begin to loosen its grip and license more of its premium shows to other platforms — not just Star Trek, but other Paramount+ originals as well.

The Series So Far

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to The Original Series and a spin-off of Discovery, set aboard the USS Enterprise. The story is now three seasons in, with the fourth set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2026.

The 11th Star Trek television series will run for a fifth and final season, which was officially ordered in June.

Main cast members Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock) are all returning for season four, alongside recurring guest stars including Paul Wesley, Carol Kane, and Adrian Holmes.

The show's debut season earned critical acclaim, scoring 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and maintaining an impressive 97% average rating across all its episodes.