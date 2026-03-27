The measure, which labels the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity, was passed on Wednesday to applause from delegates. Fifty-two countries abstained, including the United Kingdom and all 27 European Union member states.

Spearheaded by Ghana, the resolution urges states to issue apologies and contribute to efforts addressing the historical injustices of the slave trade, which took place over several centuries.

Global Majority Supports UN Slavery Reparations Resolution

Nations from Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America formed the core of the yes vote, reflecting years of advocacy for formal acknowledgement of slavery's profound and lasting effects. The resolution highlights how the trade violated fundamental human rights on a massive scale, positioning it as one of history's darkest chapters. An estimated 12 million Africans were forcibly transported during the period.

Ghana's leadership in bringing the proposal to the floor underscores the African continent's determination to seek justice. President John Dramani Mahama timed the initiative to coincide with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, emphasising the need for global healing.

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The text does not propose specific monetary reparations but frames contributions to a fund as a practical way to begin remedying the economic and social scars left behind. Supporters see it as a moral imperative rather than a legal obligation, marking a symbolic breakthrough for campaigners.

Opposition Highlights Deep Divisions on Reparations

Before the vote, the United States made its stance clear through deputy ambassador Dan Negrea, who stated that while America opposes all forms of slavery, it 'does not recognize a legal right to reparations for historical wrongs that were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred'. The US delegation also expressed strong objections to ranking crimes against humanity.

Israel and Argentina followed suit by voting against the resolution. In contrast, European powers including Britain opted for abstention, arguing that today's institutions and governments cannot be held accountable for events from the distant past. This approach is consistent with previous rejections of reparations demands by former colonial powers in Europe.

The abstentions from the EU bloc and the UK illustrate the challenge of bridging perspectives between former slave-trading nations and those seeking redress, a divide that has persisted in international forums for decades.

Symbolic Weight of the Vote for Ongoing Campaigns

Although the resolution is not legally binding, its passage is likely to add momentum to broader international conversations about reparations for slavery. Campaigners in the Caribbean and Africa have increasingly called for apologies paired with tangible support for development projects in affected regions.

The vote comes at a time of renewed focus on colonial histories and their contemporary consequences, potentially influencing discussions in other multilateral settings in the months ahead. A post on the verified Instagram account of misanharriman drew attention to the outcome, stating that the UN had passed the resolution with a 123-3 vote while almost all of Europe chose to abstain.

The result reveals ongoing fractures within the international community over how best to confront the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, even as the majority backs further acknowledgement of its harms.