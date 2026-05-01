A video purportedly showing Israeli soldiers urinating on the body of a dead Palestinian has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation from users around the world. The footage carries an audio exchange in which one soldier is heard saying 'pissing on this' while another shouts 'record me, record me' — a detail that has deepened the sense of horror among viewers.

The clip, which has garnered over 1,100 upvotes on Reddit, drew immediate outrage in the comments section. One user wrote: 'Yet they claim the Palestinians are the savages? This is completely abhorrent.' Another described it as 'by far the most creepy thing I saw,' adding that the behaviour was 'rooted in something too evil for my brain.' A translation of the audio, shared within the thread, further revealed that the soldiers could be heard stomping on the body, taunting the deceased and calling out to each other to document the act.

A Pattern of Documented Violations

The incident is not isolated. Since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor documented numerous violations, including mutilating the bodies of dead Palestinians by harassing corpses on camera, dragging them, urinating on them, and even cutting off their limbs.

In one clip reviewed by The Electronic Intifada, a man was seen urinating on dead bodies, presumably of Palestinian fighters, that had been stripped, scorched and splayed on the ground. The independent online news publication's report shared that one witness was heard commenting in Hebrew: 'This is what we are going to do to the Arabs.' The same report noted that videos were 'replete with foul language and calls for sexual violence.'

Al Jazeera's investigative unit documented footage depicting detainees stripped, blindfolded and bound and being mocked, kicked and forced into stress positions for hours. In one video, a French-Israeli soldier points to a detainee and boasts: 'Look, he pissed himself... Look, they tortured him to make him talk.'

What International Law Says

Rights groups have been unambiguous about the legal implications. The rules of international law stipulate the necessity of respecting and protecting the bodies of the dead during armed conflicts, in accordance with Rule 115, which states that 'the dead must be disposed of in a respectful manner and their graves respected and properly maintained.' The Fourth Geneva Convention also stresses that 'each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to prevent the dead from being despoiled. Mutilation of dead bodies is prohibited.'

According to Human Rights Watch, serious violations of the laws of war committed with criminal intent are war crimes, listed in the 'grave breaches' provisions of the Geneva Conventions. Responsibility may also fall on commanders and civilian leaders who knew or should have known about the commission of war crimes and took insufficient measures to prevent or punish those responsible.

UN Findings and Broader Context

The footage emerges against a backdrop of mounting international scrutiny. A UN Commission of Inquiry report published in March 2025 alleged that 'forced public stripping and nudity, sexual harassment including threats of rape, as well as sexual assault' were 'standard operating procedure' of the Israeli Security Forces toward Palestinians.

Human rights lawyer Chris Sidoti, speaking on behalf of the Commission in Geneva, said that 'the frequency, prevalence and severity of sexual and gender-based crimes perpetrated across the occupied Palestinian territory leads the Commission to conclude that sexual and gender-based violence is increasingly used as a method of war by Israel.' Israel has not provided information on any prosecutions of soldiers for such conduct since October 2023, according to the same Commission.

The Israeli Defence Forces have not released a statement regarding the video circulating on social media. Israel has not provided information on any prosecutions of soldiers for conduct of this nature since October 2023, according to the UN Commission of Inquiry report published in March 2025.