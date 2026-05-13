A protester was removed in handcuffs by security personnel during the Israeli Eurovision performance on Tuesday night as the crowd erupted in political chants amid attempted disruption.

Sections of the audience in Vienna shouted 'stop the genocide' while Israeli contestant Noam Bettan performed his entry. The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The 28-year-old singer took the stage amid intense political controversy linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Although the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) maintains the contest is non-political, the demonstration highlights the growing difficulty of separating global events from the music competition.

While Eurovision has long marketed itself as a celebration of music and unity, this year's event once again showed how difficult it has become to separate entertainment from global politics.

The incident unfolded as chants echoed through the venue, with audience members shouting slogans in support of Palestinians.

🇮🇱 Eurovision just turned into a live episode of Cops.



Israel drops their song and the arena explodes with “Stop, stop the genocide” chants… then security drags a protester out in handcuffs mid-performance.



Bro came to sing one song and the entire arena turned it into a UN… pic.twitter.com/YbHdhgytNF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 12, 2026

Gaza War Statistics Fuel Arena Demonstrations

The backlash against Israel's Eurovision performance had been building for weeks before the contest even began. Several European broadcasters and political figures faced mounting pressure from activists demanding Israel's removal from the competition over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to medical sources in Gaza cited in regional reporting, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 172,000 injured since the war escalated, including large numbers of women and children. Those figures have become central to protests across Europe, including demonstrations tied to cultural events like Eurovision.

Inside the arena, the Eurovision crowd's chants against Israel became impossible to ignore. Videos from attendees showed portions of the audience repeatedly shouting, 'Stop the genocide,' while others waved Palestinian symbols or filmed the disruption on their phones.

The moment immediately triggered fierce reactions online. Some viewers defended the protesters, arguing that international platforms should not ignore civilian suffering. Others criticised the disruption, saying Eurovision should remain politically neutral.

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Countries Boycotting Eurovision Over Israel

The controversy extended far beyond the arena floor.

Five countries, Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Iceland, reportedly boycotted this year's contest because of Israel's participation. The move added even more attention to the growing divide within Europe over how international cultural organisations should respond to the conflict.

The countries boycotting Eurovision over Israel became a major talking point on social media in the days leading up to the live shows. Activists and commentators compared the backlash to previous political controversies involving Russia's suspension from international events following the invasion of Ukraine. That comparison intensified scrutiny on Eurovision organisers, who have insisted the contest remains non-political despite repeated calls for action from campaign groups and some participating nations.

Protester Dragged Out In Handcuffs Sparks Online Debate

The image of a protester dragged out in handcuffs at Eurovision may end up becoming one of the defining visuals of this year's competition.

Clips shared online showed security moving quickly through the crowd as chants continued in the background. Although organisers have not publicly identified the protester, the footage fueled accusations from critics who claimed security responded aggressively to peaceful demonstrations.

Others defended the intervention, arguing event staff was attempting to prevent disruptions during a live international broadcast watched by millions.

The Pro-Palestine protest at Eurovision 2026 also sparked renewed questions about how organisers handle political expression during performances. Eurovision rules officially prohibit political messaging, but enforcement has become increasingly complicated as geopolitical tensions spill into global entertainment spaces.

Here's a song for #GazaGenocide‌ should replace the Israel song https://t.co/KtbqSwpEjC — Gary (@coffeebag300) May 12, 2026

Israel Advances To Eurovision Finals Amid Protests

Despite the backlash, Israel advances to the Eurovision finals amid protests, joining Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, and Sweden in the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Estonia, Georgia, Montenegro, Portugal, and San Marino were eliminated.

For many viewers, however, the results became secondary to the political storm surrounding the contest. The combination of live protest chants, boycott calls, and viral security footage transformed Eurovision from a music event into a flashpoint in a much larger global debate. As videos continue spreading online, the controversy surrounding Israel's participation appears far from over.