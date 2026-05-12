Donald Trump has told a Fox News journalist in Washington that he is 'seriously considering a move to make Venezuela the 51st state,' putting Donald Trump, Venezuela and a once‑fringe statehood idea squarely on the political table and raising immediate questions about whether such a move is even possible under US law. The remark, relayed publicly by Fox's John Roberts, follows months of increasingly bullish talk from Trump about America's role in reshaping Venezuela after the ousting of longtime leader Nicolás Maduro.

🚨 VENEZUELA AS THE 51st U.S. STATE 🇻🇪



President Trump told John Roberts he’s “seriously considering” making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state, citing the country’s massive oil reserves and saying, “there is $40 trillion in oil there” and “Venezuela loves Trump.” pic.twitter.com/xuV2bFEICM — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 11, 2026

The United States under Trump has thrown its weight behind efforts that led to Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores being removed from power. Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly framed developments in Venezuela as a foreign‑policy success, talking up stability, oil output and what he portrays as a personal rapport with the country.

That mix of triumphalism and opportunism has now bled into open speculation about whether Venezuela could be folded into the US as state number 51, a notion many constitutional lawyers regard as fanciful bordering on unserious.

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Donald Trump, Venezuela And Talk Of A 51st State

The latest burst of speculation began when Roberts posted on X that Trump had told him he was 'seriously considering' Venezuelan statehood. Roberts later added that Trump pointed to the country's vast oil reserves and claimed 'Venezuela loves Trump,' painting a picture of a grateful nation ready to be brought under the Stars and Stripes.

Days later, Trump was still in the same register. 'Venezuela is a very happy country right now,' he declared, insisting that people who had been 'miserable' were now content and that the country was 'being run well.' He boasted that oil output was 'enormous, the biggest in many years,' and rhapsodised about 'the biggest, most beautiful rigs you've ever seen' being rolled in by major energy companies.

It was not a one‑off. In March, after Venezuela beat Italy in the World Baseball Classic, Trump fired off an online post saying, 'Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?' Earlier this year, he went even further, suggesting that Washington would directly administer the country for a period.

'We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,' he said, according to USA Today, before adding, 'We want peace, liberty and justice for the great people of Venezuela.'

Take the comments together and a pattern emerges. Trump casts the US as both benevolent overseer and hard‑nosed oil power, dangling talk of statehood and transitional rule as if they were largely questions of will on his side.

Oil At The Heart Of Trump's Venezuela Pitch

Strip away the rhetoric and one thing keeps surfacing in Trump's language about Venezuela oil. 'We're in the oil business,' he said while describing plans around Venezuelan crude exports, making little attempt to frame the relationship in softer diplomatic terms.

He has claimed that interim Venezuelan authorities agreed to transfer 'between 30 and 50 MILLION barrels of high‑quality, sanctioned oil to the United States of America.' Fox News Digital, citing production figures, has reported that Venezuela's output climbed above one million barrels per day in April, its highest level since 2019.

Venezuela, Trump valuta l’annessione agli Usa: potrebbe diventare il 51esimo Statohttps://t.co/Eej3SrhK6X — MilanoFinanza (@MilanoFinanza) May 12, 2026

Officials in Trump's orbit are blunt about the priorities. 'We're in the stability phase,' energy adviser Jarrod Agen told Politico, describing this moment as being 'really about getting the energy deals flowing and getting funds in there for the everyday activities of Venezuela.' The vision is clear enough, secure the oilfields, lure in American oil majors, and fold Venezuela more tightly into the US economic and security system.

Talk of statehood, in that light, starts to look less like a carefully worked‑out constitutional ambition and more like the loudest possible way to signal that Venezuela is now viewed as a de facto US sphere of influence.

The Legal Wall Facing Any Venezuela Statehood Bid

When you ask constitutional scholars whether Donald Trump and Venezuela could actually end up in a 51‑star flag together, the answer is almost uniformly sceptical. Under Article IV of the US Constitution, Congress does have the power to admit new states. That is how territories such as Alaska and Hawaii entered the Union.

But those precedents are exactly why Venezuela would be such a legal and political outlier. Alaska and Hawaii were US territories first. Venezuela is an independent sovereign country with its own constitution, institutions and, crucially, a population that has just fought through a wrenching political transition of its own.

‘51ST STATE?’: President Trump says he is “seriously considering” making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state, citing massive oil reserves and strong support for him there@BillMelugin_: “President Trump tells [Fox News] colleague [John Roberts] in a phone call just now that he is… — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 12, 2026

Any move towards statehood would require approval by both chambers of the US Congress and some form of consent from Venezuela itself. In practice, that could mean a referendum, a constituent assembly vote or a bilateral treaty.

None of that exists, and there is no sign that either the current US Congress or Venezuelan institutions are preparing for such a path. Without that dual consent, talk of annexation veers into the realm of violating international law.

Firm Rejection From Venezuela And Warnings From Rights Groups

On the Venezuelan side, the message has been crisp. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez dismissed the whole idea of becoming a US state and anchored her rejection in national history.

'That would never have been considered, because if there is one thing we Venezuelan men and women have, it is that we love our independence process, we love our heroes and heroines of independence,' she said.

'We will continue to defend our integrity, our sovereignty, our independence, our history.' At the same time, Rodríguez confirmed that officials from Caracas and Washington remain in contact and are talking about 'cooperation and understanding' rather than absorption.

Human rights groups across Latin America have sounded a broader alarm. According to The Independent, more than 40 organisations signed a joint statement earlier this year warning that geopolitical aims must not trump legal norms.

'The Venezuelan people deserve a democratic transition, and for those responsible for serious human rights violations to be held accountable before the law,' they wrote. 'However, this cannot justify the breakdown of international order or legitimise violent and unilateral means that impose the logic of the strongest.'

Those lines are aimed squarely at the idea that a powerful country can simply decide to 'run' a weaker one, even under the banner of restoring democracy or economic growth.

For now, Venezuela as the 51st state of the United States remains an exercise in Trumpian projection, loud, headline‑friendly and largely unmoored from the grinding legal and diplomatic work that real statehood would require.

Until Congress, Caracas and the wider international system move in anything like the same direction, the notion is speculation at best and, as many regional voices argue, a provocation at worst.