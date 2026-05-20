The US Senate has just taken one of its most serious steps yet toward reining in the president's military power, advancing a resolution aimed at stopping President Donald Trump from launching any more strikes against Iran. Nearly three months into a highly debated conflict, the move underlines how uneasy Congress has become with the White House acting on its own.

In a rare break from strict party lines, four Republican senators teamed up with Democrats to pull a key war powers measure out of committee. The procedural vote passed 50 to 47, marking a major moment for lawmakers who want to reclaim their constitutional role in deciding when the country gets involved in overseas conflicts.

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Bipartisan Revolt Tests Presidential War Powers

Democrats have been trying hard to scale back current operations, forcing votes on seven similar resolutions since the conflict started. Previous attempts backed by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul fell flat, but the political mood is clearly shifting.

Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana crossed the aisle on Tuesday to advance the measure. Conversely, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania stood as the sole Democrat to oppose the discharge petition.

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who has guided the legislative strategy, emphasised that the current pause in active combat creates a crucial window for congressional intervention. He urged his colleagues to carefully evaluate the constitutional responsibilities of the legislative branch.

'If we're in a ceasefire where we are trying to find a diplomatic path forward, rather than precipitously start a bombing campaign again, this is exactly the time where Congress should be having a debate about the rationale for the war,' Kaine stated on the Senate floor prior to the roll call.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 Senate successfully advances resolution to limit President Trump's power and end Iran war. pic.twitter.com/hTwIl3tmjY — Remarks (@remarks) May 19, 2026

The 1973 War Powers Resolution and Missed Deadlines

This decisive legislative action materialised shortly after the Trump administration bypassed a statutory threshold earlier in the month. Lawmakers specifically utilised the War Powers Resolution of 1973 to hold the executive branch accountable.

Under this historic legislation, a president must withdraw American armed forces from any unapproved foreign conflict within 60 days. The administration reached this precise deadline on 1 May but bypassed the requirement by declaring the primary phase of combat officially concluded.

Despite executive assurances regarding the end of the conflict, the United States continues to enforce a stringent naval blockade against Iran. Critics argue that the current maritime operation is basically active warfare and therefore legally requires a green light from Congress right away.

Big Hurdles Still Stand in the Way of Final Passage

Getting the resolution out of committee is only the first step in a long and complicated process. The Senate must now hold a definitive vote on the underlying measure, a process fraught with mathematical uncertainty.

Three Republican senators who previously opposed similar troop withdrawal measures were notably absent. Senators John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama missed the crucial Monday session.

Should these lawmakers return and vote against final passage, the resolution would inevitably fail in a 50-50 tie. The measure also faces a precarious path through the House of Representatives, which narrowly defeated a corresponding resolution last week.

Even if the legislation successfully navigates both chambers, it faces the absolute certainty of a presidential veto. Lawmakers would then be tasked with securing a two-thirds supermajority to override the executive branch.

History offers a clear warning about how tough this will be, since a war powers resolution has never actually survived a presidential veto. Back in January, the Senate moved forward on a similar measure regarding Venezuela, but it fell apart just days later when heavy pressure from the administration caused two Republicans to change their minds.