France has banned far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country following outrage over the treatment of pro-Palestinian activists detained aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, in a move that has intensified diplomatic tensions between Paris and Tel Aviv.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the decision on Friday, saying France would not tolerate French or European citizens being 'threatened or intimidated'. The ban follows the circulation of footage showing detained activists kneeling with their hands restrained after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla in international waters.

France Condemns Treatment of Activists

The diplomatic dispute erupted after Ben-Gvir posted videos online appearing to mock and taunt activists detained from the so-called Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in defiance of Israel's naval blockade.

According to French officials, several French nationals were among those detained when Israeli naval forces intercepted the convoy earlier this week. Reports from activists and legal groups alleged detainees were forced to kneel while restrained and were subjected to humiliating treatment during their detention.

Barrot described Ben-Gvir's behaviour as 'reprehensible' and urged the European Union to consider coordinated sanctions against the minister. France also confirmed that Ben-Gvir would no longer be permitted to enter French territory.

The controversy has drawn criticism from across Europe, with EU officials stating that all detainees must be treated 'with safety and dignity' under international law.

Video Sparks International Backlash

The footage released by Ben-Gvir triggered widespread condemnation internationally and reportedly caused unease even within Israel's political establishment. In the videos, activists appeared restrained on the ground while Ben-Gvir waved an Israeli flag and mocked the group.

Israeli authorities have defended the interception of the flotilla, arguing that attempts to breach the blockade of Gaza pose security concerns. However, rights groups and supporters of the flotilla said the activists were engaged in a humanitarian mission aimed at drawing attention to conditions inside Gaza.

Some detainees later alleged they were assaulted or mistreated while in custody, accusations denied by Israeli prison authorities, according to Reuters.

The incident has fuelled growing scrutiny of Ben-Gvir, one of the most controversial figures in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government. The minister has previously faced criticism from European governments and human rights organisations over his hardline rhetoric and policies.

Pressure Mounts Across Europe

France's decision is expected to increase pressure on other European nations to respond. Reports suggest Poland has also imposed restrictions on Ben-Gvir, while senior EU figures have condemned the handling of the flotilla activists.

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The dispute comes amid mounting tensions between Israel and several European governments over the war in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian situation in the territory. Public demonstrations in support of Palestinians have intensified across France in recent months, with protests demanding stronger action from European leaders.

Although France reiterated that it opposes attempts to breach Israel's blockade, officials stressed that the treatment of European citizens remained unacceptable. Paris has now become the first major Western government to formally bar Ben-Gvir from entering the country, marking a significant escalation in diplomatic pressure on Israel's far-right minister.