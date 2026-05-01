The US House of Representatives has voted to remove controversial pesticide liability provisions from a major farm bill, stripping language that would have limited state regulation and legal exposure for pesticide manufacturers, including Bayer, the maker of Roundup.

The amendment passed 280–142, despite opposition from lawmakers and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)–aligned advocates who argued it would weaken accountability over glyphosate-related health claims.

House Votes to Strip Pesticide Liability Protections

The removed provisions would have aimed to prevent states from requiring pesticide labelling or packaging standards beyond those approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), strengthening federal preemption over additional state-level requirements.

Critics argued the language would have effectively created legal protections for pesticide manufacturers by limiting lawsuits linked to alleged health risks, including glyphosate exposure claims. Supporters of the amendment said it was necessary to preserve state authority and maintain access to legal recourse for consumers.

Congratulations to Rep. Luna for getting her amendment to the farm bill passed!



Americans want healthier children, and that means healthier foods.



With pesticide liability protections stripped, that means companies will have to be more careful.



Go Luna! pic.twitter.com/0JDr4QLF1U https://t.co/cxRlFoMxmS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 30, 2026

The amendment to strip the language was introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and passed the House by a vote of 280–142 with bipartisan support. The broader farm bill later cleared the House by 224–200 after the amendment was adopted.

280-142: House adopts Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's amendment to strike a provision in the 5-year farm bill that bars states from creating pesticide labeling laws that differ from EPA guidance, shielding pesticide manufacturers from liability and weaking state‑level… pic.twitter.com/8zPz9LyCXu — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 30, 2026

Lawmakers opposing the provisions said the measure could have limited consumers' ability to pursue legal claims against pesticide manufacturers, including cases involving alleged harm linked to glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup.

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) described the original measure as favouring large agribusiness and chemical companies, saying it would preempt states' rights to regulate pesticide use and limit accountability for industry.

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What Is Glyphosate and Why It Matters

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, one of the most widely used herbicides in global agriculture and non-agricultural settings. It is a non-selective weedkiller that works by inhibiting the EPSPS enzyme in the shikimate pathway, which is essential for plant growth, making it effective for broad-spectrum weed control.

Its use expanded significantly in the 1990s following the introduction of genetically modified crops engineered to tolerate glyphosate, allowing farmers to apply it more widely without damaging crops.

Today, glyphosate remains one of the most commonly used herbicides in the United States and plays a central role in modern agricultural production systems.

Health Concerns and Scientific Debate

The safety of glyphosate remains the subject of differing scientific and regulatory assessments. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has maintained that glyphosate is 'not likely to be carcinogenic to humans' when used according to approved label instructions.

However, in 2015, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as 'probably carcinogenic to humans,' a designation that has been cited in thousands of lawsuits in the United States.

Many of these cases allege that exposure to Roundup contributed to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including major US jury trials that have resulted in liability findings against Monsanto. Bayer, which acquired Monsanto and inherited Roundup litigation, has paid billions of dollars in settlements while continuing to deny that glyphosate causes cancer.

Bayer Responds to House Decision

Following the House vote, Bayer criticised the removal of the pesticide provisions, warning it could create inconsistent state regulations and legal uncertainty for farmers. The company said clearer federal standards are needed to maintain stability in agricultural production and protect farmers from what it described as fragmented legal requirements.

Bayer has consistently defended glyphosate's safety profile, stating that regulatory agencies worldwide have approved its use and that it remains a vital tool for modern agriculture.

Political Divide Over Pesticide Regulation

The debate over glyphosate has become increasingly politically charged, with MAHA supporters and allied lawmakers pushing for stricter oversight of chemical products used in food production. The movement has framed pesticide regulation as a public health issue, particularly concerning long-term exposure risks.

At the same time, agricultural industry groups and some lawmakers argue that tighter restrictions or expanded liability could raise costs for farmers and disrupt food supply chains.

The farm bill now moves to the Senate, where further scrutiny of pesticide regulation and liability protections is expected as lawmakers weigh competing pressures from public health advocates, agricultural producers, and the chemical industry.