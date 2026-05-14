Viral posts claiming a poll shows 98 per cent of the world disapproves of Israel have proliferated online in recent months. Yet official data from the Pew Research Center tells a different story, with US disapproval at 60 per cent – lower than the viral figures but on a clear upward trajectory.

The findings, published in April 2026, have reignited discussions about American public opinion on the Middle East conflict as social media amplifies unverified global claims. As of mid-May 2026, the story continues to resonate in British media coverage of transatlantic relations.

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Pew Data Shows Steady Rise in Unfavourable Views of Israel

The Pew Research Center's latest survey, carried out from 23 to 29 March among 3,507 adults, recorded 60 per cent of respondents holding a very or somewhat unfavourable view of Israel. This represents a seven-point increase from the previous year and almost 20 points since 2022.

The proportion with a very unfavourable opinion has climbed to 28 per cent, nearly triple the level four years ago. Disapproval is particularly pronounced among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, where eight in ten now view Israel negatively, up from 69 per cent last year and 53 per cent in 2022.

The Times of Israel reported that younger Americans are also driving the change, with seven in ten under the age of 50 expressing unfavourable opinions. The poll highlights how sentiment has evolved amid prolonged regional tensions, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and recent escalations.

Viral Social Media Posts Exaggerate Disapproval to Near 98 Per Cent

On Instagram and other platforms, reels and posts have circulated asserting that a global poll ranks Israel as the most hated country with a 97.55 per cent disapproval rating, often rounded up to 98 per cent in headlines. One widely shared reel declared Israel the 'most hated country' at 97.55 per cent, framing it as evidence of international condemnation.

A separate Instagram post highlighted the US Pew results as evidence of collapsing public support for Israel.

Such claims have drawn criticism for lacking credible sourcing, with analyses noting that no major verified poll supports figures approaching unanimity. For instance, Pew's own research has found unfavourable views in 20 of 24 countries surveyed, with Turkey at 93 per cent, but the US figure stands at 60 per cent.

The viral content has nevertheless gained traction by tapping into existing debates over the Israel-Hamas war and subsequent developments. This contrast between online assertions and measured survey results illustrates the challenges of navigating information in the digital age, where unverified statistics can spread rapidly.

Generational Divides and Enduring US Commitments

The Pew findings reveal stark generational and partisan splits. While Republicans remain more favourable overall, negative views have increased even in that group, with a majority of those under 50 now holding unfavourable opinions.

Among Democrats, 84 per cent of adults under 50 hold unfavourable opinions of Israel. Social media consumption correlates with more critical stances among younger users. Despite the shift in public opinion, the United States maintains robust support for Israel, including annual military aid commitments of £2.8 billion ($3.8 billion) under a 2016 agreement extended through 2028.

As the March 2026 poll data circulates, the rising but contained disapproval in the United States contrasts sharply with the extreme figures dominating social media feeds. The trend points to evolving attitudes that could influence future policy discussions on both sides of the Atlantic.