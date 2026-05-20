A highly controversial video showing Israel's national security minister taunting detained international activists has ignited global backlash and a political storm in Jerusalem. The footage shows Itamar Ben-Gvir waving a large Israeli flag over blindfolded, kneeling participants from a Gaza-bound aid mission, turning their detention into what critics describe as a public humiliation spectacle.

The incident prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to issue a rare public condemnation of a senior cabinet member. The crisis arrives at a sensitive moment, drawing swift rebukes from European nations and severe criticism from within the Israeli government.

Netanyahu Rebukes Minister Over Dramatic Flotilla Standoff

The confrontation centres on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which departed Turkey on 14 May to challenge the naval blockade. Israeli forces intercepted the vessels, bringing roughly 430 activists to Ashdod on 20 May.

In the footage, activists kneel with hands restrained. Standing above them, Ben-Gvir declared, 'Welcome to Israel, we are the masters.'

A second video captured the minister mocking the detainees. He stated the activists 'came here all full of pride like big heroes. Look at them now,' while asking Netanyahu for authorisation to imprison them.

Netanyahu confirmed authorities received instructions to deport the activists 'as soon as possible.' He defended the interception, stating, 'Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza.'

Despite backing the military operation, the prime minister delivered a sharp critique. Netanyahu added, 'However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel's values and norms.'

Domestic Backlash and Foreign Diplomats Summoned for Answers

The publication triggered diplomatic fallout across multiple nations. Foreign ministers representing Canada, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Italy issued condemnations and summoned Israeli envoys.

Within Israel, strong objections emerged from senior officials. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar addressed the minister directly, declaring that Ben-Gvir is 'not the face of Israel.'

'You knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display — and not for the first time,' Saar wrote. He noted, 'You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people — from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others.'

Growing Scrutiny Over Recent Policy Shifts

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This incident follows controversial manoeuvres that have drawn heightened scrutiny. Last week, Ben-Gvir breached protocols by waving an Israeli flag on the Temple Mount in a show of Jewish supremacy.

His management of prisons is also under review following abuse allegations. Ben-Gvir previously stated his intention to ensure prisoners receive only the minimum provisions required by law.

Progressive groups argue these events demonstrate a governance failure. Mickey Gitzin of the New Israel Fund stated, 'The disgusting images of Israel's National Security Minister abusing detainees from the Gaza flotilla are not just bad optics.'

Gitzin added, 'A government that gives a Kahanist this kind of power has already abandoned any notion of decency. These grotesque images are the real face of current Israeli policy.'

Organisers Denounce Interception Amid Blockade Enforcement

Flotilla organisers confirmed all boats were intercepted by 19 May, accusing Israel of employing 'illegal, high-seas aggression.' The Israeli Foreign Ministry maintained no live munition was used.

Officials stressed the operation was necessary, noting they will 'not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.' This approach contrasts with past interceptions where authorities released media showing activists treated without force.

Among those aboard the 50 vessels was the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly. On 19 May, Connolly, known for anti-Israel rhetoric, publicly called the detentions 'unacceptable.' The unfolding diplomatic crisis continues to generate extensive coverage across international news networks.