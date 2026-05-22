Democrats have accused Republicans of acting like a 'coward' after House GOP leaders abruptly cancelled a vote in Washington on Thursday that would have restricted US President Donald Trump's war powers over Iran, a move critics say effectively shielded him from a rare bipartisan rebuke in Congress.

Months of growing tension on Capitol Hill over presidential authority in foreign military action have been intensifying, particularly as lawmakers from both parties have increasingly questioned how far Trump can go without explicit congressional approval. The now-delayed vote was part of a Democratic push to rein in executive war powers that have been tested repeatedly during Trump's presidency.

Vote Collapses On War Powers Move

According to CNN, House Republican leaders suddenly cancelled the vote at short notice, just as support for the proposal was growing. The plan, introduced by Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks of New York, was designed to limit President Donald Trump's ability to launch military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Democratic leaders responded angrily, saying Republicans stopped the vote because they feared it would fail politically.

In a joint statement, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said, 'Republicans cowardly pulled a scheduled vote on a War Powers Resolution—legislation that would have passed with bipartisan support and required the President to end the conflict in the Middle East.'

Meeks also suggested the move was about politics rather than procedure. He told reporters the vote likely had enough support to pass before it was removed from the schedule. He pointed to significant concerns in the country, including rising costs of living, and said Republicans were trying to avoid a difficult public debate at a sensitive time.

The vote is now expected to return to the House floor in early June, after lawmakers come back from their Memorial Day break.

Several Republicans Support Limiting Trump's War Powers

The issue is part of a longer-running conversation in Washington over how much power the president should have to order military action, especially in relation to Iran. Similar proposals have been moving through both the House and Senate, and some Republicans have also shown limited support, suggesting growing concern about unchecked executive power.

The Senate had already moved forward with a similar measure earlier in the week, indicating growing interest in tightening the rules governing war powers. But when the House vote was suddenly cancelled, Democrats argued that Republicans were using procedural control to avoid a vote that might have exposed divisions inside their own party.

Former House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders have not publicly explained why the vote was pulled.

Democrats, however, say there may have been pressure within the party, particularly from members worried about voter reaction to both foreign policy decisions and rising costs at home.

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President Trump defended his approach to Iran earlier in the week, saying the US response was driven by security concerns. He argued that the policy is more popular than critics suggest, pointing to fears about Iran's nuclear programme.

What Could Happen if the Vote Went Through?

If the vote eventually passes the House, it could mark a meaningful shift in how Congress tries to rein in presidential military authority, especially in Iran-related operations. The resolution would likely signal that a growing number of lawmakers want clearer limits on when a president can act without explicit congressional approval, reinforcing the constitutional role of Congress in decisions around war and military engagement.

In practical terms, it could force the administration to seek more direct authorisation from lawmakers before escalating or sustaining military action linked to Iran. That would slow down unilateral decision-making and potentially reshape how quickly the US can respond in international crises.

However, even if the measure passes one chamber, it would still need to survive the full legislative process, including the Senate and a possible presidential veto.