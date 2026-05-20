Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is facing mounting backlash after posting footage that showed detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling on the ground with their hands zip-tied behind their backs while Israel's national anthem blasted over loudspeakers. The scene quickly ignited outrage far beyond the Israeli borders.

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The video, uploaded to social media after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in the Mediterranean, showed dozens of activists surrounded by armed officers at Ashdod Port. Several appeared to be dragged or pushed while being processed after detention. Reports indicated that roughly 430 activists from dozens of countries were taken into custody following the operation, per AP News.

Netanyahu Publicly Distances Himself

The controversy escalated further when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly criticised Ben-Gvir in what many Israeli media outlets described as an unusually direct rebuke inside the current government coalition.

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור



Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu said the minister's conduct and public taunting of the detainees did not reflect 'Israel's values' and confirmed he wanted the activists deported quickly instead of becoming part of a political spectacle.

'Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza. However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel's values and norms,' Netanyahu said. Adding that he had instructed authorities to expedite the deportation of the activists as quickly as possible.

While Israeli officials defended the seizure of the vessels as enforcement of the Gaza naval blockade, the imagery circulating online created a dramatically different international reaction.

Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir ATTACKS A FEMALE ACTIVIST and says: “WELCOME TO HELL. The summer camp is over.”



Activists from the GLOBAL SUMOOD FLOTILLA are being ZIP-TIED and ABUSED while being forced to listen to ISRAEL’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/Aki2qd5nVc — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) May 20, 2026

International Pressure Intensifies

The fallout spread rapidly across Europe and Australia, where governments demanded explanations over the treatment of their citizens who were reportedly among those detained.

Italy summoned Israel's ambassador after calling the video 'unacceptable' with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government demanding an apology over what it described as degrading treatment toward the activists.

'Italy further demands an apology for the treatment of these demonstrators and for the utter contempt shown toward the explicit requests of the Italian government,,' Meloni wrote on X (formerly Twitter), per The Times of Israel.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong also condemned the footage, describing the scenes as 'shocking and unacceptable' while calling for the detained Australians to be released and treated in accordance with international law.

Le immagini del ministro israeliano Ben Gvir sono inaccettabili. È inammissibile che questi manifestanti, fra cui molti cittadini italiani, vengano sottoposti a questo trattamento lesivo della dignità della persona.

Il Governo italiano sta immediatamente compiendo, ai più alti… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

'We condemn the actions of Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir — who Australia has sanctioned — and the degrading actions of Israeli authorities towards those detained,' Wong told ABC in a statement, adding that she had instructed their ambassador to Israel to formally raise concerns with Israeli authorities.

'I have asked Australia's Ambassador to Israel to make representations to Israel, reiterating our call for the release of the detained Australians and for Israel to ensure no ill treatment of any detainees and to act in line with international obligations,' she said.

The diplomatic storm intensified because the flotilla mission had framed itself as a humanitarian effort aimed at challenging Israel's blockade of Gaza and drawing attention to worsening conditions inside the territory. Israel, however, accused organisers of staging a political provocation and dismissed the operation as support for Hamas-linked interests.