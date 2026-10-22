A 19-year-old man is facing three felony charges after allegedly recording a sexual encounter with a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student without her consent and sharing the footage in a fraternity group chat.

Alexander Michael Evanoff was arrested on 19 October and released on a $10,000 (£7,400) secured bond, according to court records cited by WRAL News and WSOC-TV. He faces two counts of felony secret peeping and one count of disclosing private images.

The alleged incident took place on 19 September in a female student's dorm room. Charging documents say Evanoff recorded himself having sex with the woman and later sent the video to a Snapchat group chat containing about 32 members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, a US fraternity.

What the Court Documents Allege

According to an affidavit reported by WBTV, the woman believed Evanoff began recording after he asked her to turn and face the other way. The arrest warrant states that she had a reasonable expectation of privacy and did not consent to being filmed or to the footage being distributed. It also says she could be identified in the video and associated images.

The affidavit says two witnesses viewed the footage and saw sexually explicit content involving Evanoff and the woman. It also states that Evanoff told investigators he intentionally recorded and distributed the video without her permission.

The woman later confronted Evanoff and asked whether sharing the footage would make him appear 'cool.' According to the affidavit, he agreed and apologised, acknowledging that its distribution would be 'embarrassing and humiliating' for her. These claims remain allegations and have not been tested in court.

University Confirms He Is No Longer Enrolled

UNC Charlotte confirmed that Evanoff is not currently enrolled. In a statement quoted by WRAL, the university described the alleged conduct, if proven, as 'reprehensible' and inconsistent with the standards expected of its campus community.

Officials said students who break the law may also face university disciplinary action, including expulsion. The university declined to comment further, citing federal privacy laws and the ongoing investigation.

WBTV reported that the university provides student support services and mandatory training addressing sexual harassment, violence and stalking. Its statement does not establish that Evanoff was expelled or confirm his previous enrolment history.

Fraternity Says Initiation Bid Was Rescinded

Sigma Alpha Epsilon said Evanoff was not a member and had never been initiated into its North Carolina Beta Chapter. A statement issued through the law firm representing the fraternity said chapter leaders rescinded his initiation bid in September 2026 after learning of the alleged conduct. The fraternity also condemned sexual misconduct.

The statement does not specify the exact date chapter leaders learned of the allegations.

WRAL and other outlets reported that Evanoff's attorney had been contacted for comment but had not responded by publication.

Leanna Pai, director of advocacy and clinical services at Safe Alliance, told WSOC-TV that the organisation was seeing more cases involving intimate images shared without consent. She cited social media, technology and the ease of distributing digital material as contributing factors.

Evanoff is due back in court on 5 November in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. Court documents describe the sexual encounter itself as consensual; the charges concern the alleged recording and distribution of intimate footage without consent. Evanoff has not been convicted, and the case remains before the courts.