A flight attendants' union has formally objected to Google's proposed $10m purchase of Spirit Airlines' internal data, arguing the deal fails to adequately protect the privacy of former employees.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO raised concerns over disciplinary records, payroll history and internal communications tied to Spirit's roughly 17,000 former staff in a filing to the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Why Google Wants Spirit's 100 Million Emails

Spirit ceased flying in May 2026 after rescue talks collapsed, marking the airline's second Chapter 11 filing in two years. The wind-down has since extended well beyond aircraft and airport leases, with the carrier's accumulated digital records emerging as a saleable asset in their own right.

Google's $10m bid was confirmed as the winning offer at a virtual auction held on 14 August, beating a $7.5m bid from AI recruitment firm Mercor. Mercor has since been named backup buyer should Google's purchase fail to close.

Google is buying every email Spirit Airlines employees ever sent.



For $10 million.



Here's what happened. Spirit Airlines the budget airline shut down in May. Couldn't pay its debts. Filed for bankruptcy. Started selling everything.



Google showed up to the auction. But they… https://t.co/REVS8yTxW6 — Vaibhav Sisinty (@VaibhavSisinty) August 18, 2026

Union Fights To Block Employee Data Transfer

The AFA argues the sale's privacy provisions were built to protect passengers, not employees. It says the deal leaves confidential workplace data, including timecards, payroll records and internal communications, without the same safeguards given to customer information.

The union has asked the court to reject the sale unless flight attendant data is fully excluded from the transfer. Alternatively, it wants an independent review process applied to labour and disciplinary records before anything changes hands.

It has also requested a condition barring Google from using the data to profile any identifiable group of flight attendants, along with clearer rules on whether the material could later be passed to other third parties.

500 Million Messages and 17 Million Files: The Data at Risk

Court filings describe an archive of roughly 100 million emails and 500 million Microsoft Teams messages, alongside employee records reportedly dating back to 1986. Beyond correspondence, the package includes around 17 million OneDrive files, 20.6 million SharePoint items and 516 code repositories built by Spirit's own engineering teams.

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Passenger profiles and Free Spirit loyalty records are explicitly excluded from the sale. Google has said any material it receives will first be scrubbed of personal identifiers by an independent third party, though the union's objection centres specifically on whether that process is sufficient for internal staff data rather than customer records.

The union's filing puts a specific, named legal challenge behind concerns that had so far mostly circulated online as general unease about AI firms buying corporate data in bankruptcy sales. It shifts the debate from an abstract question about the ethics of the practice to a concrete legal test of whether de-identification standards, largely designed around consumer privacy law, hold up when applied to employees' own workplace records.

If the court sides with the union, it could set a precedent requiring stronger worker-specific privacy conditions in future bankruptcy data sales, a question likely to resurface as more struggling companies treat their internal archives as saleable assets. If the objection is overruled, it may confirm that existing de-identification standards are considered adequate for large-scale employee communications, an outcome labour groups are likely to keep challenging.