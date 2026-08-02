A Florida-based evangelist was removed from an Alaska Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport after delivering a brief sermon while passengers waited for departure, prompting a dispute over religious expression, airline safety and passenger conduct.

Whitney Lynn, who regularly shares videos of her public evangelism on social media, was escorted from the aircraft before it departed for San Diego on Thursday. She later claimed the incident demonstrated that "demons don't like the name of Jesus," while Alaska Airlines said the decision was based on safety concerns raised by the flight crew.

The incident has since gone viral online, reigniting debate over the limits of religious speech aboard commercial aircraft and the authority airlines have to remove passengers they believe may disrupt a flight.

Evangelist Says Flight Delay Was 'God's Perfect Timing'

Videos posted by Lynn show her standing in the aisle of the delayed aircraft addressing fellow passengers.

During what she said lasted approximately 56 seconds, Lynn suggested the delay may have been divinely orchestrated.

'Maybe He's sparing us from danger today,' she told passengers, encouraging them to consider the delay as 'God's perfect timing.'

Lynn has maintained that she was never instructed by cabin crew to stop speaking before voluntarily returning to her seat.

However, shortly afterwards, an airline employee approached her and instructed her to gather her belongings and leave the aircraft.

Video shared online shows the employee telling Lynn, 'The crews don't feel safe with you.'

That exchange marked the turning point of the incident, shifting it from a brief religious address into a confrontation over airline safety and crew authority.

Alaska Airlines Cites Safety Concerns

Alaska Airlines has not publicly detailed the specific behaviour that prompted the crew's concerns beyond confirming that the passenger was removed for safety reasons.

In a statement reported by multiple outlets, the airline said, 'The passenger was asked to deplane the aircraft for safety reasons.'

The carrier also confirmed that Lynn would not be permitted to travel on Alaska Airlines 'for the foreseeable future.'

Commercial airlines have broad legal authority to remove passengers when crew members believe behaviour could compromise safety or disrupt operations, even before an aircraft departs. Airlines are not generally required to publicly disclose every factor that contributed to such decisions.

Lynn questioned the decision throughout the encounter.

'I didn't know the message of Jesus Christ was unsafe,' she said while being escorted from the aircraft.

She later described the incident as 'spiritual warfare,' arguing that Christians increasingly face discrimination for publicly expressing their faith.

'Demons Don't Like Jesus' and the Online Fallout

Following the incident, Lynn uploaded at least seven videos documenting the encounter under the title 'Kicked Off the Plane for Preaching the Gospel.'

One of the videos reportedly amassed around three million Instagram views within a day, dramatically expanding the reach of the story beyond her existing audience.

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Lynn defended the sermon, insisting it was among the 'softest' messages she had ever delivered.

'This wasn't a harsh message at all,' she wrote, arguing that the Gospel itself, not her delivery, was what some people found objectionable.

She also alleged that a flight attendant pushed her luggage with a foot while escorting her from the aircraft.

Those allegations have not been independently verified, and Alaska Airlines has not publicly responded to each individual claim.

Lynn said she later spoke with airport police for approximately 40 minutes but was neither arrested nor charged with any offence.

She also claimed she prayed with several officers during the encounter and later stated that two people became Christians after watching the incident.

That claim has not been independently verified.

According to Lynn, Alaska Airlines initially permitted her to rebook onto another flight later that evening. However, she said she later received an email from the airline's corporate security team informing her that she was prohibited from travelling while the company reviewed reports concerning her recent flights.

Lynn said the restriction applies to Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air, all of which operate under the Alaska Air Group. She added that she ultimately travelled to California using a different airline to attend a follower's funeral.

Can a Private Airline Restrict Religious Speech?

Lynn has suggested the airline violated her First Amendment rights and has said she is praying about whether to pursue legal action.

However, constitutional law experts have long noted that the First Amendment generally limits government restrictions on speech rather than decisions made by private companies. Airlines operating private commercial services retain broad discretion to establish behavioural rules and remove passengers if crews believe safety or operational concerns exist.

That legal distinction has become central to the debate surrounding the incident. Supporters view Lynn's removal as an attack on religious expression, while others argue airlines must retain authority to maintain order inside the confined environment of an aircraft cabin.

For now, Alaska Airlines has maintained its position that Lynn was removed because of safety concerns and remains barred from flying with the carrier for the foreseeable future. Lynn, meanwhile, has made clear that the experience has not altered her mission, insisting she will continue publicly preaching despite the controversy.