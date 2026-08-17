A rally video showing a strange box-like bulge beneath Donald Trump's suit has triggered a fresh wave of online jokes and speculation about the health of the 80-year-old president.

The moment appeared in a video posted on X by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt from Trump's Friday rally on Long Island.

Leavitt shared the clip with the caption, 'In a beautiful impromptu moment, President Trump exits the stage in the middle of his speech to embrace Migdalia Martinez and retired NYPD Sergeant Jesus Freytes, whose 12-year-old son Jacob was tragically killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx.'

In a beautiful impromptu moment, President Trump exits the stage in the middle of his speech to embrace Migdalia Martinez and retired NYPD Sergeant Jesus Freytes, whose 12-year-old son Jacob was tragically killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx. 💔 pic.twitter.com/u7Ffnh7bZO — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 14, 2026

But many viewers focused on something else entirely. As Trump walked away from the stage and moved towards the crowd, the back of his suit appeared to bulge outward.

The odd shape looked rigid and remained visible as he greeted supporters before returning to the podium. The clip quickly spread across X, where users began guessing what might have caused the unusual outline.

'That's a Big Diaper'

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar joked,'Seriously, what is going on with Trump's rear end here? It looks like he has some sort of contraption back there.'

George Conway, the conservative lawyer turned Trump critic, replied, 'It depends,' in an apparent reference to the adult diaper brand Depend.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was more direct, writing, 'That's a big diaper, I think:).' Another X user claimed, 'The contraption is known as a 'full diaper.''

That’s a big diaper, I think:) https://t.co/xzxbGBumGa — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 15, 2026

Others floated different theories. One commenter joked under Leavitt's post that Trump was no longer hiding a colostomy bag, while another asked whether he had received a Brazilian butt lift.

There is no confirmed evidence that Trump wears adult diapers. The appearance of the bulge alone does not establish that it was a diaper or medical device, and the White House has not publicly identified what caused the shape.

Health Speculation Keeps Following Trump

The online reaction comes as Trump's health remains a frequent subject of public scrutiny during his second term. Critics have repeatedly pointed to his bruised hand, swollen ankles, apparent drowsiness during public appearances and occasional rambling remarks as reasons for concern.

Trump has also drawn attention for repeatedly bragging about 'acing' a cognitive screening test, which he has described as proof of his mental acuity.

During the same Long Island speech, Trump appeared to forget the name of Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate he had just endorsed for New York attorney general.

'You have a person running, who I just met today for the first time, and I've endorsed her running for attorney general,' Trump said. He then called out from the podium, 'Where the hell are you... Ma'am? Where are you?'

Claims Range From Medical to Bizarre

Trump has also faced a string of unusual claims about his health and appearance. Former Republican lawmaker Adam Kinzinger previously alleged that Trump had a strong odour, comparing it to 'armpits, ketchup, a butt and make-up'.

A Trump spokesperson fired back at the time, attacking Kinzinger as an 'unemployed fraud'.

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More recently, physical therapist Adam James said an unidentified source told him that Trump 'consistently smells like urine' and separately speculated that he may have congestive heart failure and chronic kidney failure.

James did not provide medical records or other evidence to substantiate those claims, and there is no indication that he has examined or treated Trump.

Trump's publicly released medical information has not confirmed either condition. The unusual shape beneath his suit therefore remains unexplained, despite the wave of theories surrounding the viral footage.