Ryanair passengers facing severe airport congestion this summer have received a blunt warning that aircraft will depart on schedule regardless of lengthy passport control delays and border controls.

As holidaymakers across Europe grapple with the rollout of the European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES) biometric border checks, airline chief executive Michael O'Leary made it clear that travellers caught in lengthy queues will not receive refunds if they miss their departure. EES is a new digital border system designed to register non-EU visitors entering and leaving the Schengen Area.

O'Leary emphasised that punctuality remains the sole responsibility of the customer and made it clear that passengers who miss their flights because of these delays should not expect refunds even as new European border procedures continue to cause disruption at airports.

Ryanair has previously criticised the timing of the changes, saying that airports were not fully prepared for increased queues during the busy summer travel period.

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Ryanair Tells Passengers to Plan Ahead

Speaking to The Telegraph, O'Leary said the airline's priority is keeping flights operating on time for travellers who reach the boarding gate before it closes.

He warned that aircraft cannot remain on the ground waiting for passengers who are still stuck in security, passport control or other airport queues.

'We will not wait for anybody. Our priority is to those passengers who are at the boarding gate when boarding starts. If you're not at the boarding gate when we finish boarding, the plane is going without you,' O'Leary stated.

He also placed responsibility on travellers to arrive early enough to deal with possible delays. 'We're not delaying our flights for people who are stuck in passport control queues. They have to show up at the airport earlier [and] be at the boarding gate, otherwise they're not flying,' the Ryanair boss added.

Passengers who fail to reach the boarding gate before it closes are generally treated as having missed their flight. Under Ryanair's refund policy, customers who do not travel on a flight that operates as scheduled are generally not entitled to a refund.

Disruption Linked to New EU Border System (EES)

The EES requires travellers from outside the Schengen Area to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and facial images, during border checks. The system aims to replace traditional passport stamping and improve monitoring of people entering and leaving the region. The procedure is typically completed through automated kiosks, but some travellers, such as children younger than 12 years old, are processed by border officers.

Airlines and travel groups have raised concerns about the impact of the new process during peak holiday periods. Ryanair has called for delays to the rollout in some countries, stating that insufficient preparation could lead to unnecessary disruption for passengers.

The airline has criticised the decision to introduce the new technology during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, claiming travellers are suffering because of delays linked to the system. Ryanair has called for governments to temporarily pause the rollout until after the summer rush, pointing to EU rules that allow such measures.

Chief Operations Officer Neal McMahon said in April: 'Govts across Europe are attempting to roll out a half-baked IT system in the middle of the busiest travel season of the year, and passengers are paying the price, being forced to endure hours long passport control queues and in some cases, missing flights.

'The solution is simple and already provided for under EU law (EU Reg. 2025/1534) – Govts should suspend EES until September when the peak summer travel season has subsided, just as Greece has done. This would allow passengers – many of whom are travelling with young families – a smoother airport experience for their summer holidays.'

With the new border checks now taking effect, Ryanair's position remains unchanged. Travellers continue to be reminded to leave plenty of time before departure, as passengers who arrive too late at the boarding gate risk missing their flight and receiving no refund.

For millions of British and international travellers navigating peak holiday departures, discovering that institutional border friction will not prompt schedule adjustments highlights an urgent need for advanced airport planning and much earlier arrivals.