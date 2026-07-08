US airlines are increasingly redesigning flights and airport experiences around passengers willing to pay for premium travel, with major carriers including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines investing heavily in first-class, business-class and premium economy products.

The shift, which has accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic, reflects an industry strategy aimed at attracting higher-spending travellers while economy passengers face more crowded cabins and additional fees.

The US airline industry spent decades making air travel more widely accessible by competing on lower fares. Since the pandemic disrupted business travel, however, airlines have discovered that leisure passengers are also willing to spend more for extra comfort, leading carriers to expand premium cabins and introduce more luxury-focused services across their fleets.

US Airlines Expand Premium Travel Offerings

The difference between travelling at the front and the back of an aircraft has become increasingly noticeable.

Premium passengers can move through priority security lanes, relax in exclusive airport lounges with chef-prepared meals and cocktails, board before most other travellers and settle into larger seats with additional amenities. Economy passengers, by contrast, often face longer queues, crowded boarding gates and limited overhead luggage space before taking their seats.

Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said the airline is intentionally focusing on delivering a higher-end experience rather than competing primarily on price.

'We can't win by trying to provide the cheapest. We have to be able to win by providing the best,' Bastian said during a recent interview on the Fortune podcast.

The strategy extends beyond cabin seating. Airlines are redesigning aircraft to accommodate more premium passengers while investing in airport lounges, upgraded dining and exclusive services designed to encourage travellers to pay for higher fares.

United Airlines has argued that its investment strategy benefits all passengers rather than only premium customers.

Chief executive Scott Kirby said the carrier continues investing 'nose to tail for all customers', highlighting improvements such as enhanced seatback entertainment systems and upgrades to the airline's mobile application.

Premium Cabins Become Airlines' Most Valuable Asset

Industry analysts say the current strategy has been years in the making.

Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, said airlines previously relied on complimentary upgrades to fill empty first-class seats. Delta later introduced pricing strategies that encouraged economy passengers to purchase upgrades instead, demonstrating that many travellers were willing to spend more if the additional comfort represented good value.

The pandemic strengthened that trend. As corporate travel declined and virtual meetings replaced many business trips, airlines expected lower fares might once again become necessary to attract customers. Instead, leisure travellers continued buying premium seats, convincing airlines that demand extended well beyond frequent business flyers.

Former Delta president Glen Hauenstein said premium products have evolved from generating relatively modest returns into some of the industry's most profitable offerings.

Delta has said nearly half of the seating on its next-generation Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, expected from 2027, will be devoted to premium products. American Airlines has also announced plans to increase premium seating capacity by 50 per cent before the end of the decade.

Economy Travellers Face Higher Costs

While airlines expand luxury offerings, many passengers are finding travel increasingly expensive.

Premium lounges now feature restaurant-style dining, curated menus and luxury amenities. American Airlines has introduced redesigned business-class suites with privacy doors and lie-flat seating on selected international aircraft, while United has added larger entertainment screens, caviar service and high-end skincare products on long-haul routes.

Not everyone believes the growing divide benefits consumers.

William J. McGee, senior fellow for aviation at the American Economic Liberties Project, argued that airlines increasingly reserve their best experiences for travellers willing to pay substantially more.

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'The idea that we're all created equal? Not in the airlines' eyes. Not by any means,' he said.

Travel advisers said many clients are experiencing 'sticker shock' as airfares and additional charges have increased alongside higher fuel costs. A group of travellers planning a holiday to Punta Cana who initially believed they had found cheaper fares online. The lower prices, however, were for basic economy tickets that excluded seat selection, checked baggage, and ticket flexibility. Once those costs were added, the flights exceeded their budget.

For many economy travellers, baggage charges, seat selection fees and other add-on costs now play a significant role in determining whether a trip remains affordable, even as airlines continue expanding premium services for passengers prepared to spend more.